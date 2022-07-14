DJ Zinhle's highly anticipated reality television show The Unexpected is set to return for Season 2

The star announced on social media that fans can look forward to more exciting content from the show

The Siyabonga hitmaker's fans and followers couldn't hide their excitement, they took to the streets to reveal that they couldn't wait

DJ Zinhle's fans are in for a treat as her reality television show The Unexpected returns for another explosive season. The star announced the good news on her social media pages.

DJ Zinhle has revealed that her reality show will return for another season. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Siyabonga hitmaker wasn't sure that she would return for another season following the end of Season 1. This is because many fans complained that the show lacked drama.

Reacting to the naysayers, DJ Zinhle told TimesLIVE that the show is a depiction of her life and her followers must take notes from her.

“My show is who I am, it's about a person who works hard, a person who has family values and great friends, a right support structure around her. I'm always trying to inspire women to be great and make them believe we can take over the world, mom or not. Women are capable of holding it down, pregnant or not. You can do whatever you want to do."

Zinhle took to Twitter to announce that peeps can look forward to another dose of her private life. She tweeted:

"We are back."

The star's fans couldn't hide their excitement, they flocked to the comments section to reveal that they can't wait.

@HelviaZwane commented:

"Jonga, si-ready...si-within...si-happy. When I send this "", just know I only have time for kicking Queens all around!"

Source: Briefly News