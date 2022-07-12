DJ Zinhle topped Twitter trends last week after a video of her and her baby daddy AKA went viral

In the video, the Umlilo hitmaker and the award-winning rapper were spotted dancing at their daughter Kairo's birthday party

Many, including veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, shared reactions to the clip; the actor lauded Zinhle for having a healthy co-parenting relationship with AKA

Blood and Water actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has added his thoughts to the trending issue of DJ Zinhle and AKA's co-parenting relationship.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube recently took to Twitter to say that women should learn from DJ Zinhle. Image: @djzinhle and @sellomkn

The top celebrities charted Twitter trends after a video of the two dancing at Kairo's seventh birthday party. Another clip showing the Siyabonga hitmaker hanging out with her former lover's girlfriend Nadia Nakai added fuel to the fire.

Twitter users dragged the star for pretending to love Nadia Nakai for clout. Zinhle fired back, saying peeps enjoy it when people, especially women, don't get along. She wrote:

“This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment… it’s not gonna be us... our family is good... sorry to disappoint.”

Seasoned actor Sello Maake KaNcube weighed in on the matter, reports Kaya959. Sello headed to his Twitter page to sing praise for DJ Zinhle, who put her differences with AKA aside to take care of their daughter. He said:

"South Africans are really sad, @DJZinhle is doing what many of us wished and longed for most of our lives. For our baby mamas to be mature enough & put aside our differences as parents and allow us access to our children! Zinhle, women should learn from you."

