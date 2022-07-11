DJ Zinhle announced on her daughter Kairo Forbes' birthday that she was dropping a kiddies jewellery line under her company, Era by DJ Zinhle

Social media users have been waiting patiently for the drop so they can buy the stunning fashion pieces

Taking to her Instagram page, the Siyabonga hitmaker shared adorable pictures from Kairo's collection launch

DJ Zinhle is one proud mother. The award-winning hitmaker excited her followers when she shared that her company, Era by DJ Zinhle, had partnered with her daughter Kairo.

DJ Zinhlerecently shared images from Kairo's jewellery launch collection. Image: @djzinhle and @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Social media users were ecstatic as many couldn't wait to get their hands on the mother and daughter collection.

Heading to her Instagram page, the mother of 2 shared adorable pictures from Kairo's jewellery collection launch. Per the pictures, the event was a mother-and-daughter affair. The baby girls looked happy and relaxed; some even had lovely face paintings. DJ Zinhle captioned the post:

"So much fun with all the princesses and their stunning mommies at the launch of the @erabydjzinhle @kairo.forbes collection. The experience was definitely #OutOfThisWorld ."

The star's followers headed to the comments section to help her celebrate the special moment.

@sonszel said:

"Auntie Mooz, the coolest auntie."

@nicolecapper commented:

"Obsessed with these pics!!! What fun we had."

@hlonipanicalanthazidumbu noted:

"This is beautiful."

DJ Zinhle's fans drag trolls accusing the Umlilo hitmaker of pretending to like Nadia Nakai after viral video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and her relationship with AKA are in the spotlight once again. The pair made headlines yesterday when they were captured dancing together at their daughter Kairo's birthday.

Many couldn't believe that the two stars now have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

They headed to social media to dish their thoughts on the relationship. Some lauded the Fela in Versace rapper and the DJ Zinhle for putting the past behind them and focusing on their baby girl.

Some negative-minded trolls accused the stunner of still having feelings for her baby daddy. They accused her of trying to get back with the rapper.

Source: Briefly News