DJ Maphorisa is living the rockstar life following his success and releasing music that resonates with SA's party culture

The Ba Straata hitmaker is making classic BMW E30 Gusheshes fashionable again and flaunted his expensive collection online

Phori showed that the notorious cars are not only accessible to gangsters anymore, and his deep amapiano pockets can fit the bill

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Maphorisa takes a snap with his classic BMW cars. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

There is no doubt that amapiano has taken the world by storm, with global audiences embracing the popular sound that South Africans birthed. One of the artists that pioneered the music genre is DJ Maphorisa, and he has continued to inspire his followers with his lavish lifestyle thanks to releasing amapiano bangers.

The music producer is known for his expensive taste, from expensive designer bags and clothes, and he recently posted his impressive fleet of BMW Gusheshes on his Instagram.

Many fans were amazed by his E30 Gusheshe collection, which became an elite symbol for rich gangsters in the 80s. Maphorisa captioned the images taken with the snazzy cars and Khabza de Small "Amapiano Gang Stars".

Phori's Instagram followers praised how he pimped his fancy rides and gave them a modern look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@derickeycarne posted:

"E30 culture in SA seems to be huge."

@djmaphorisa_lite said:

"Madumane ke star."

@stance4life commented:innoz_de_starz_da_dj

"Starz all of them."

"Grootmense! Full speke fela!"

@sk_sbudaofficial shared

"Le nyora ke Madumane.❤️❤️"

@sibusiso7912 mentioned:

"Nice rides grootman. To Sandla Semfene."

@umusamtshengu added:

"The combos are communicating."

@ynw_topboy_harishma wrote:

"All 3 got the same rims."

DJ Maphorisa’s epic collection of designer bags worth over R600k, from Louis Vuitton to Hermès Birkin and more

In related stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is known for his music but is also interested in clothing items. The musician's fashion collection shows he has a soft spot for accessories, especially bags.

Phori causes a stir whenever he shows off what he buys from world-famous designers. Briefly News put together a list of the music star's most expensive bag purchases, totalling a whooping R610 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News