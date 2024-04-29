One man claimed that he ordered an iPhone 16 from the popular online store Temu but received something else

The gentleman unveiled the phone, and it was a completely different phone and not an iPhone

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes

A man claimed that the famous online store Temu had allegedly duped him. The man shared a video on TikTok, and the clip went viral.

A gentleman unveiled his Temu purchase gone wrong in a TikTok video. Image: Klaus Vedfelft and Steven Puetzer

Source: Getty Images

Man shares iPhone order gone wrong from Temu

In the footage shared by @kkhaledd67 on the video platform, a man unveiled a phone he had purchased from Temu. The gentleman revealed that he had ordered an iPhone but received a completely different phone.

The video captured the attention of many people online, amusing netizens. The clip became a viral hit, gathering over 233K along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Take a look at the man video below:

Social media users react to the man's video

Many people were amused by the clip of the gentleman's phone as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the guy's mobile, while others were simply left in laughter.

Murendwaratshikhopha shared:

"I found myself laughing out loud in a taxi"

Mo' was amused by the man's phone:

"You're joking, right? It's funny."

Karabo Motsemme simply said:

"Bathong."

Wiza wrote:

"No ways. This can’t be real."

Guguradebe899 commented:

"I am not laughing."

Mimie wrote:

"Come on guys, this can't be real."

Ntsakiey_2020 simply said:

"Ngathenga iPhone e Temu kodwa?"

Woman's 'what I ordered vs. what I got' Temu purchase goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that the famous online store Temu may have struck again, leaving one lady highly disappointed with her purchase.

The infamous store Temu has been on everyone's lips, and this hun decided to try it out. The young lady eagerly waiting for her order to arrive was quickly met with disappointment. The footage shared by @sallytp_01 on TikTok shows the handbag that the stunner wanted.

Source: Briefly News