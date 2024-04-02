A South African woman posted an unboxing video of an iPhone he purchased from China on social media

The footage garnered 486,000 views and sparked intrigue and questions from many TikTok users

Some netizens were surprised by additional items included in the packaging like headphones and a charger

An iPhone unboxing video sparked chatter on social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @_ntengss/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video reveals a Mzansi woman unboxing an iPhone that he purchased and had shipped from China.

She said it was a risky move, but it certainly piqued the interest of many South Africans scrolling through their feeds.

Price and details for iPhone

In the video's comments, the young lady @_ntengss shared some key details about her purchase. She mentioned that she paid R4778 for the iPhone, which included tax and delivery fees.

Additionally, she said she received a Chinese tracking number and then a new one when the parcel arrived in Johannesburg.

Unexpected iPhone extras

What surprised many viewers were the extra goodies that came with the iPhone. The lady excitedly shows off headphones and a charger that were included in the package. This unexpected bonus created a buzz among viewers.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks curiosity

The TikTok post sparked a flurry of comments from viewers. Many wanted to know how they could also purchase phones from China.

See a few reactions below:

@Shifta_Transportation mentioned:

"But iPhones don't come with earphones and a charge adaptor. Is it the real iPhone?"

@isolomzingomane asked:

"When you switch it on it doesn't say 'Hello Moto?' "

@Njabulo Light posted:

"I am a bit confused with the packaging."

@MajxrrTerrxr wrote:

"Ma'am, would you kindly help me order mine?"

@KingGoat stated:

"Ramaphosa said iPhone start from 11, the rest ke calculator."

@nomi-nomi typed:

"Can you insure the phone at SA? I also wanna take the risk."

@legendary.gee commented:

"The fact that he used a kitchen knife kills me. "

@Apm suggested:

"Check the operating system, and come back."

Source: Briefly News