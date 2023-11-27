One woman's epic seven-day solo trip to Cape Town has inspired viewers to embark on their own solo travels

She posted a TikTok video showing how she enjoyed memorable experiences on her R7,000 getaway

Viewers are fascinated by a South African woman's budget-friendly escape and posed some questions in the comments

A woman posted snaps from her budget-friendly solo trip in Cape Town. Image: @explore.with_nonny

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's solo Cape Town trip, shared on TikTok, has motivated people to consider solo trips.

Western Cape adventures

Her seven-day video montage shows how enriching and inexpensive travelling can be. The woman's getaway displays the adventures she got up to at the stunning Western Cape destination.

Budget-friendly Cape Town trip

With R7,000 budget, the savvy woman gave netizens an idea of how the money was spent on accommodation, travelling expenses, food and activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The travel video posted by @explore.with_nonny clocked 660,000 views in less than a week.

Watch the video below:

How to book cheap flights

Many people reacted to the clip with disbelief and they asked the lady about a few things like how she managed to book cheap flights.

See a few comments below:

@din_dins_adventures said:

"Please receipts for accommodation ain't no way boi."

@tshepo_terabyte posted:

"I paid R3500 for eight days and seven nights this coming January. She's telling the truth, you should make reservations during off-peak seasons."

@SibusisoM asked:

"Why are your flights so cheap?"

@ndivho_ndou mentioned:

"Anyone from Limpopo, let's go February, January, or March next year."

@precious_nk wrote:

"The R230 for the Cpt to Jhb flight, mos I could grab lunch in Cpt then come back at this rate."

@justadudetryinghisbest stated:

"You guys should have at least included a trip to canal walk mall, table mountain and Kirsten Bosch Garden but I'm happy that you had fun."

@charlmckrieling added:

"It’s called a miracle! You’ll make people go crazy here, all on their way to CPT with R7k. "

@zellemaleek asked:

"No offense but the people that are shocked over the accommodation or flight prices do yall travel much? "

American-Haitian man spends R30k on CPT trip

In another article, Briefly News reported that an American content creator recorded his experience travelling to South Africa. People were fascinated to see how much his flight, accommodation and more cost.

The TikTok received a lot of attention as he gave prices for each activity he did. Netizens loved it, and the clip got over 100,000 likes.

Source: Briefly News