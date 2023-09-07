A lady showed people how much she spends on her family's groceries, and many were fascinated

Online users thought it was interesting to see how much the woman spent to restock her kitchen

Peeps thought the video was realistic as it showed people what they should expect to spend if they want a big family

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

TikTok users were amused after seeing how much a family spends on food. The video was interesting since the woman shared all the prices.

A TikTok video shows a family of five's grocery bill after visiting Woolworths, Pick 'n Pay and other stores. Image: @sheisyoza

Source: TikTok

Most people were amazed to see how much they spent at different supermarkets. The video was a welcome reality check for many peeps.

Woman shows family's groceries

A lady @sheisyoza showed people that she visits various supermarkets to restock for her family. Lady sent several thousands of rands at Woolworths, Pick ' Pay and more.

Watch the video:

Online users amazed by huge grocery haul

Many people thought it was interesting to see how much the family spends. Other people thought the video was proof that having a family is a luxury.

kuhlemande said:

"That disclaimer of having to think about having kids is very vital siswam, I personally would perish with R7500 for groceries!"

Nadine Elie commented:

"Checkers is cheaper than pick n pay. Checkers smart card with them discounts as well, also try Makro."

VMD wrote:

"No one would be allowed to speak to me for the rest of the day! Ha!"

reenkosi added:

"On top of that it’s petrol, school fees, rent and the list goes on… Yoh ha.a im thanks with being an adult."

Donnie Nkhoma was florred

"Thats my rent... this is why I stick to pap and veggie."

lihlengcobozi exclaimed:

"In one day?? Yho."

Online users amazed by family budgets

Many people are also interested and saying how big families manage. A father of 15 left the internet fascinated.

"You guys are rich": Lady spends last R650 on Woolies groceries for mampara week

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator showed people how far R650 can go on groceries at Woolworths. The lady said she was on a tight budget and trying to get through the last week of the month before payday.

She managed to buy bananas, bread, muffins, several juices, vegetables, and some snacks, to name a few, on her tight budget.

People were definitely impressed and said she got value for her money from Woolies, which is often associated with being pricey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News