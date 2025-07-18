Malesela Teffo named the person behind the gun that Kelly Khumalo allegedly used to kill Senzo Meyiwa

Teffo identified Longwe Twala as the person who brought the gun to the scene of the crime, but Teffo stated it belonged to someone powerful and influential

Teffo alleged that the person is related to one of the persons of interest in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa

Disgraced former High Court advocate Malesela Teffo stirred conversation on social media after his explosive interview on Podcast and Chill. During his wide-ranging interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, Malesela Teffo revealed the alleged owner of the gun that shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Former advocate Teffo made the explosive claim that singer Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa. He also claimed that a former Gauteng Police Commissioner is involved in the drug trade in the province. That isn’t the only explosive claim that Malesela Teffo made during the Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Malesela Teffo reveals owner of the gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa

During the latest Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on YouTube, Teffo identified the alleged owner of the gun that shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa. According to former advocate Malesela Teffo, Longwe Twala took an unlicensed gun owned by his father, Sello Chicco Twala. Malesela Teffo said:

“So, but now when Longwe took the firearm of his father, which is in this affidavit that he gave me, and he said his father's unlicensed firearm .38 special revolver, he was going there to threaten me to intimidate Senzo and his friend.”

Later in the interview, Malesela Teffo alleged that the gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa belonged to Advocate George Baloyi, who is actively prosecuting the case. He alleged that Baloyi’s son, Tshepo, accidentally shot and killed himself with the same .38 revolver that killed Meyiwa ten years later.

“The same firearm did this miracle,” Teffo said.

Teffo also alleged that Baloyi and Chicco are brothers who share the same mother but have different fathers.

Watch the full interview below:

Teffo reveals why Kelly Khumalo was not arrested

Malesela Teffo shared why Kelly Khumalo wasn't arrested. He claims that a warrant of arrest was issued for Khumalo, but it was never executed.

According to the former advocate, the singer was not arrested because she wanted to tell the truth about how the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, died.

"There were 6 warrants of arrest. They executed only 5; those 5 guys you see there. Baloyi doesn't want Kelly to come and testify and speak the truth," said the lawyer.

Kelly Khumalo responds to Malesela Teffo

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo has seemingly responded to Malesela Teffo's allegations, according to a report by Briefly News.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, 18 July 2025, the singer claimed that she wasn't scared and if anyone believed she killed Senzo Meyiwa, they should come and get her. The reality TV star captioned the video:

"From being dragged in that dirty court to sketchy podcasts? You never cease to amaze me. It’s quite simple, though. If you strongly believe that I am capable of what you are accusing me of, come and get me and stop playing games! Till then, back off."

