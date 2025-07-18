Advocate Teffo alleged during an interview with MacG that a warrant of arrest for Kelly Khumalo was not executed

The advocate, who worked on the murder case of the late Senzo Meyiwa, says there were 6 warrants of arrest

This comes after the controversial advocate claimed that he was offered R45 million while he was in prison

Advocate Teffo says a warrant of arrest for the singer was not executed in 2020. Image: @Ncubeko_Dladla

Source: Twitter

Advocate Malesela Teffo shared on MacG's Podcast and Chill that there were 6 warrants of arrest in October 2020, and 1 of the warrants was for singer Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo, who was one of the attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa case, shared in the interview that he was offered R45 million while he was serving his sentence in prison.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video of Teffo's interview on its Instagram account on Thursday, 17 July.

According to the advocate, the singer was not arrested because she wanted to tell the truth about how the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, died.

"There were 6 warrants of arrest. They executed only 5; those 5 guys you see there. Baloyi doesn't want Kelly to come and testify and speak the truth.," says the lawyer.

Social media users respond to Teffo's claims about Kelly Khumalo

nyasha.chikozho said:

"My flabber is gusted. Who would have guessed?"

tswana_butter responded:

"Lmao, why are people saying this man is not well upstairs? Lol, ke (I am) worried."

vuyisile_ranketse said:

"Kuncono siyeni e America guys (I should migrate to America). Hai, Satafrika ku dangerous," (South Africa is dangerous).

thamhlanzi replied:

"The year of revelations. July, who are you?"

kimdizzl_diaz wrote:

"If we are to believe that all that he is saying is true, it was done and fabricated against him to be true. Why does it not leave room for the same to be true for Kelly? We can’t dismiss or dispel that! The law stands with what can be proven, even more so in the court of public opinion! But then again, SA is its era of."

@heisthemediator commented:

"It's still a mystery to me why Kelly Khumalo is not arrested."

@UmiwuWasiya004 said:

"Kelly Khumalo thought the citizens would buy her fake and heinous version. Why did you choose to remain quiet when you knew exactly what happened to Senzo Meyiwa? The tables have shaken, and the ground is trembling. Time up hiring lawyers or not, your time is up."

@RealEllyphonic responded:

Kelly is innocent. I mean, if Kelly did kill Senzo, where does she get all the money to buy this case for 10years?"

Advocate Teffo makes more claims about Kelly Khumalo. Images. KellyKhumaloZA and MacgUnleashed

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo seemingly responds to Advocate Teffo’s claims: “Enough is enough”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that award-winning songstress and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo says she's tired of people linking her to Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Khumalo shared a video on her social media account on Friday, where she shared that she's had enough.

South Africans took to social media to blast the singer and to comment on Advocate Teffo's claims about the singer.

