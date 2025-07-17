Advocate Malesela Teffo has made a few explosive allegations during an interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG

The advocate, who was working on the high-profile murder case of the late goalie Senzo Meyiwa, named and shamed politicians who allegedly worked to bring him down

One of the most explosive revelations pertains to the alleged drug ring in Johannesburg, saying a top cop was the supplier

In keeping with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's trend of exposing the corruption in the country, Advocate Malesela Teffo had a few things to get off his chest.

Teffo was one of the attorneys seeking justice in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder case before he found himself in a legal slump. In October 2023, Teffo was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Now a free man, he went on Podcast and Chill to spill the beans on the alleged corruption in the SAPS.

According to a report by X page @InsideOutNews_, Teffo alleged that Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela supplies drugs in the province.

"Adv Teffo claimed on the latest episode of MacG’s Podcast and Chill that former Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela is a drug supplier in the province."

More explosive allegations made by Adv Teffo

Teffo further made more shocking allegations of bribery, saying on 9 August that year, he was called to the office of the acting head of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for a meeting, where he was promised R45 million if he dropped the case in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

"At exactly 10 o'clock, he said, "You have got a career, you're the best lawyer, even I can use your services. But Senzo Meyiwa is dead. Is it worth it to risk your life and career? Senzo will not come back," he said.

Teffo further mentioned the list of politicians who made his life a misery, including former Police Minister Bheki Cele and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Teffo is expected to make even more bombshell allegations in his interview with Ntsiki Mazwai.

Mzansi shocked by Adv Teffo's allegations

Netizens are beyond shocked by the allegations made by Adv Teffo, with many people fearing for his life.

"Protect Lord General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Adv Teffo, they are all National heroes, who exposed the corrupt ANC comrades who are in bed with drug Lords, our country is gone."

"Criminals are having a hard time. Thanks to General Mkwanazi and Adv Teffo for exposing them."

"Without even doing any investigations, one can believe whatever Adv Teffo said about Mawela on MacG's podcast, it's true, all those who occupy higher positions in SAPS are all controlled by criminals and drug Cartels, we have no country left, it's done."

"Julius Malema have robbed Senzo Meyiwa of justice by expressing no sympathy on the abuse that Adv Teffo was being subjected to. The national Convenor of Mayibuye Africa, Floyd Shivambu, is correct that the EFF is not capable of delivering a just society. Julius protected Gen. Sibiya."

Kelly Khumalo named person of interest

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Kelly Khumalo was again named the person of interest in the late Senzo Meyiwa's case, again.

Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda has also removed Longwe Twala from the list of individuals of interest.

