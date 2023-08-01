The former embattled advocate Malesela Teffo is at odds with the law once again

The disbarred advocate was arrested on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing

Teffo continually made headlines after disrupting the proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PRETORIA- Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has been arrested for fraud, assault, trespassing and property damage. Image: @ScrollaAfrica/Twitter & Le Club Symphonie/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pretoria police arrest Malesela Teffo

The embattled former advocate was arrested on Tuesday, 1 August and charged with fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing, IOL reported.

Before he was struck from the advocates' roll in 2022, Teffo represented four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhihulwi confirmed Teffo's arrest, adding that he was processed at the Pretoria Central Police Station.

Teffo is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 2 August 2023, EWN reported.

Teffo lands in hot water for disrupting Senzo Meyiwa murder trial proceedings

Teffo previously landed himself in trouble for disrupting the Meyiw trial during its first iteration.

On one occasion, Teffo's disruption resulted in police officers booting him out of the courtroom after he stood up and insisted on addressing Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

South Africans suspicious of Malesela Teffo's arrest

Below are some comments;

@themba_makhubo accused:

"They trying so hard to silent him."

@RichmanSekatane asked:

"There's no way. Who did Teffo expose this time?"

@Collen_KM claimed:

"I am sure it involves RAF or swindling clients… Many lawyers do it, just that Adv Teffo attacked the wrong people."

@AfrikanChefZA said

"They're trying to prevent my GOAT from making an abrupt entrance to help Mnisi."

@sirboring_26 commented:

"From law protector to lawbreaker! Unfortunately, these judges are gonna deal with him! 15 years straight."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo threatened journalist outside Gauteng High Court

Earlier, Briefly News reported that disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo kept up with his trend of questionable behaviour.

News24 caught Teffo on camera threatening to kill one of the publication's journalists covering the Senzo Meyiwa trial outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. 2 May, when Teffo was leaving the court after causing a more than 40-minute delay to proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News