Former advocate Malesela Teffo has set tongues wagging in the Senzo Meyiwa trial once again

Teffo was videoed making threatening remarks at a News24 journalist outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

The publication has reported that it will consult its lawyers to asses what legal action can be taken against the disbarred journalist

PRETORIA - Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo is keeping up with his trend of questionable behaviour.

Malesela Teffo threatened to kill a journalist outside Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Image: @Stoute_SA/Twitter

News24 caught Teffo on camera threatening to kill one of the publication's journalists covering the Senzo Meyiwa trial outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Teffo causes delay to Senzo Meyiwa murder trial proceeding

The incident occurred on Tuesday. 2 May, when Teffo was leaving the court after causing a more than 40-minute delay to proceedings.

The disbarred advocate appeared in the courtroom dressed in black legal robes, demanding to speak to Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. The request was denied, SABC News reported.

Teffo hurls insults and abuse at journalist outside Gauteng High Court

On his way out, News24 journalist Alex Mitchley tried to ask Teffo about his court appearance, but Teffo quickly interjected by saying:

"You, I'm going to kill you, Alex."

Teffo added while presumably pointing at Mitchley:

"This guy, he knows I hate white people, but he still keeps on pushing this thing."

Teffo then struts off the North Gauteng High Court premises smiling and leaving a stunned audience behind.

News24 reported that it would approach its lawyers to determine what legal recourse can be taken against Teffo.

Citizens slam Teffo for threatening a journalist

Below are some comments:

@UncleMwitzz said:

"Typical behaviour from A RET stooge, That's their language: Violence."

@LB60967736 added:

"What a piece of rubbish. Charges need to be laid against this disgrace of a man."

@thami_gooder claimed:

"They brought him back again just to cause chaos."

@EssenceEazy demanded:

"The LPC must open a criminal case of fraud because Teffo is impersonating a legal practitioner and they can also consider a contempt of court charge."

Malesela Teffo sparks anger after delaying Senzo Meyiwa trial with demand to see judge: “Problematic that one”

Keeping up with Teffo's antics, Briefly News earlier reported that the highly anticipated Senzo Meyiwa trial kicked off to a rocky start in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, 2 May.

Before proceedings could start, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo strutted into the courtroom, decked out in legal robes and demanded to see Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.

Teffo did not reveal why he was so pressed to speak to Maumela, only that he had matters of importance to discuss with the judge that could not be televised, SowetanLIVE reported.

