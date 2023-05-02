Generations: The Legacy actor Andile Nebulane aka Detective Malinga, is in hot water after a woman claimed he doesn't financially support his kids

The baby mama wrote a lengthy Twitter thread criticising the former Igazi actor for neglecting his children

Mzansi did not believe the allegations and backed Andile Nebulane, saying the woman was wrong to take the serious matters to social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Generations: The Legacy star Andile Nebulane, who plays detective Malinga, is said to be a deadbeat father who neglects his kids.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ Actor Andile Nebulane Aka Detective Malinga, is allegedly an absent father. Image: @andile.nebulane

Source: Instagram

According to Daily Sun, Nebulane is best known for acting in the SABC1 soap opera, but he also played Jonga in the cancelled Ferguson Films drama Igazi. Since joining Generations: The Legacy, he has gained recognition in the entertainment industry, and the success appears to be bothering his baby mamas.

Woman accuses Andile Nebulane of being an absent parent

On Twitter, @LilithaB_ posted a lengthy thread blasting Andile for being a "deadbeat" father. Lilitha alleged that Andile knocks up women and then abandons them to raise the children alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"He masquerades as a present father yet he'll disappear for weeks, leaving his children alone while on drinking sprees. Some of his kids don't even know what R2 from him looks like ke phof."

Lilitha's frustration with Andile allegedly leaving his kids without food for weeks was felt in following tweets where she tagged Nebulane and the executive producer of Generations The Legacy, Mfundi Vundla. She asked Mfundi if he is proud to be an employer of a deadbeat father.

Mzansi defends Andile Nebulane from angry baby mama

@DR_CEO_ said

"Strangely enough, you didn’t warn anyone when you slept with him, and now you are here looking for sympathy."

@NangamsRSA shared:

"@LilithaB_ you should have kept this private."

@mambo1two replied:

"There's child maintenance laws for such things. Why are you so comfortable with making a fool of yourself like this? How will anyone take you seriously after you've aired your dirty laundry in public like this?"

@NerdZulu commented:

"This story doesn’t sound convincing. Are you a jealous ex or do you have a child together? Your story is not connecting!"

@Setso_Johnnie wrote:

"We cannot be having another Katlego Maboe issue here. People must not involve us, no!"

@PravinMustGo also said:

"These are serious allegations, and we need proof to believe them."

The River actor Presley “Cobra” Chweneyagae appears on Papgeld for failing to Pay R58 000 child support

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae trended on social media after appearing on the popular Moja Love show Papgeld.

According to viral Twitter reports, the controversial actor had a baby boy with a woman named Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park in Johannesburg.

The woman wrote to the Moja Love show, Papgeld, hoping they would help her get some money from Chweneyagae.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News