The families who lost their loved ones tragically in the building collapse in George are demanding answers

At least 33 individuals were found dead at the construction site, while others were rescued and rushed to the hospital

The George building collapse rescue and recovery operation of 260 hours has concluded and has been classified as a crime scene

After 260 hours rescue operations have now concluded at George building collapse. Images: Western Cape Government

WESTERN CAPE - After 260 hours of rescue and recovery operations, the George building collapse has ended.

Rescue operations stopped

The site is now a designated crime scene under investigation by the South African Police Service and the Department of Labour. The incident occurred on the 6th of May, and families are demanding answers.

Under construction, the five-story luxury apartment building crumbled like a house of cards, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

Despite some fortunate survivors, the collapse claimed the lives of 33 individuals. Efforts are underway to support these families in laying their loved ones to rest, while there have been calls for a thorough investigation to provide closure to the victims' families.

62 construction workers on site

According to The Citizen, the reported number of individuals present during the collapse and subsequent rescue operations underwent revisions. The Western Cape Government and George Municipality confirmed 62 individuals on-site at the time of the tragedy.

The rescue and recovery mission, which lasted 260 hours and involved dedicated personnel working tirelessly in two shifts, has concluded, as announced by Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

During the operation, rescue teams cleared over 6,000 tons of debris in their search for survivors. Despite the challenges faced over the past two weeks, Premier Alan Winde praised the efforts of disaster management personnel and volunteers in their valiant attempts to save lives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

What you need to know about the George building collapse

The apartment building on Victoria street in George collapsed on Monday while still under construction.

The Western Cape Government and George Municipality confirmed 62 individuals on-site at the time of the tragedy, which initially reported 81.

During the incident, cleaners, painters, and construction workers were on-site.

Avbob will be assisting families who lost their loved ones with burial costs.

Mzansi weigh in

The focus has now shifted to the provincial government's investigation, which aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragic incident and provide answers to those affected.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe shared:

"My heart is bleeding, South Africa is burning."

@Maxwell Masonti said:

"The place should be declared a memorial site."

@Anneke du Preez commented:

"Many questions and tears. Will we ever know the real reasons and the report of the investigations?."

@Reg Leonard Brand highlighted:

"90% sure that , with ' proper investigation ' , they will prove that the cement , sand and stone mix ratio was far to weak."

@Jeanette Watkins praised:

"Thank you to all the rescue crews. Very traumatic for the teams, and the families."

Funeral arrangements start for George building collapse victims

In a related story, Briefly News reported about the funeral arrangements which are underway for the construction workers who died in the George building collapse

Burial services company Avbob is assisting 25 families to help repatriate their loved ones remains to their respective countries

The South African funeral home has offered to bury the victims of the George building collapse at no charge.

