Seven of the 18 victims identified in the George Building collapse are South African, and the others are from Zimbabwe and other Southern African countries

15 victims are yet to be identified, and the Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi will visit the area this week

Netizens were devastated by the number of victims that died from the partially collapsed building

Liatel told Briefly News that it is cooperating with the Department of Labour regarding the workers

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

18 of the victims have been identified. Images: Willie van Tonder/AFP via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE – Seven of the victims who died from the George building collapse have been identified as South Africans. The rest are from countries in Southern Africa.

More victims identified

According to eNCA, 18 out of the 33 victims have been identified, and some of the 18 are from Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. This means 19 construction workers are still unaccounted for. The Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi will visit the site on 16 May.

Liatel speaks to Briefly News

Liatel spoke to Briefly News about the incident.

"We are cooperating with the investigations regarding the labourers with the Department of Labour. The identification of the victims is also still pending," director Theuns Kruger said.

What you need to know about the George building collapse

Neotrend Developments has been identified as the company that supervised the land management

One worker miraculously survived 118 hours of being trapped in the rubble

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala revealed that the main contractor, Liatel, was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board

Owner and developer of the land George building was on commits to full cooperation

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the company that owns the land the building was on would comply with the investigation.

Neo Victoria Developments pledged to cooperate with all the authorities for the investigation. The company also said it is shocked and horrified by the tragedy, and buildings are built not to collapse. Thus, they committed to working with the teams to analyze and evaluate the incident.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News