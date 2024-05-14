George Building Collapse: Developer Slams Allegations That Company Not Registered With CIDB
- The Minister of Public Works, Sihle Zikalala, revealed that the main contractor for the George building that collapsed was allegedly unregistered
- He claimed that it was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board because of a loophole in the system
- Liatel's director, Theuns Kruger, told Briefly News that the allegations were unfounded and untrue
- South Africans were stunned by the revelation, and some called for legal action against the main contractor
WESTERN CAPE – The Minister of Public Works, Sihle Zikalala, revealed that the main contractor for the building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, was allegedly not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board.
Main contractor unregistered because of a "loophole"
According to News24, Zikalala said the company was allegedly unregistered because the current loophole in the legislation affects only the private sector clients. Zikalala added that Liatel did not have to register with the CIDB because it operates in the private sector.
Zikalala pointed out that the government is advocating for legislation that will compel contractors in the private sector to be assessed similarly to those operating in the public sector.
Liatel responds to the allegations
Theuns Kruger, Liatel's director, told Briefly News they are cooperating with the investigations into the building's collapse.
"The facts surrounding the disaster are being disseminated by the authorities, and we will not be drawn into speculative arguments with the media. The support given by Liatel and the cooperation has not received media attention, and factual inaccuracies have been reported unchecked," he said.
"Our position remains firmly to continue with our on-the-ground support and cooperation with the authorities."
What you need to know about the George building collapse
- Neo Trend ICE Project was allegedly behind the ill-fated construction of the apartment block
- Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Labour and Employment, called for workers' safety to be prioritised
- A worker survived 118 hours of being trapped in the rubble after the building collapsed
Netizens ask questions
South Africans commenting on @Ludidivelani's tweet had questions about the allegations Zikalala made.
IVoteANC said:
"If this had happened in an ANC-governed area, we would be hearing about how bad the ANC is and how cadre deployment has messed up everything. We are learning that due process was ignored, but there is no outrage from Woke Twitter."
Vuka asked:
"Where are the graphs, faces, money trails that we were accustomed to when Zuma was the president?"
Lady Fara said:
"Makes sense now why they were playing hide-and seek when asked who the developer was."
