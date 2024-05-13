South Africans in Dismay As George Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to 32
- The death toll for the tragic George, Western Cape incident climbed to 32 victims
- The building, which was partly constructed, collapsed, and 81 people were trapped when the accident happened
- South Africans were heartbroken that the number of dead people kept rising
GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE – The number of those who died in the George Building collapse has increased, leaving many in South Africa emotionally distraught.
The number of victims increased
eNCA reported that 32 people had died from the accident. Last week, part of the building collapsed. 14 people were taken to hospital, and 20 people are yet to be found.
What you need to know about the George Building collapse
- The company Neo Trend ICE Project was allegedly behind the construction of the collapsed building
- A worker miraculously survived 118 hours of being trapped under the rubble after the collapse
- Thulas Nxesi, the minister of Employment and Labour, called for companies to prioritise workers' safety
Netizens emotionally shattered by rising toll
South Africans discussing the incident on Facebook were traumatised by the growing number of dead people.
Mathapelo Mbambisa said:
"The number keeps increasing. This is a sad tragedy."
Linda Jafta said:
"I can't imagine how the families are feeling right now."
Irma Van Deventer said:
"Rules around building must be very strict. Many people just build flats and houses all over the country."
Samantha Clark said:
"The death toll will be 51 once all the bodies have been retrieved. It's shameful and disappointing to see this happen under a DA-run municipality. Why were the building regulations not adhered to?"
Thabo Phaladi said:
"May their souls rest in peace. They were working very hard to feed their families."
Source: Briefly News