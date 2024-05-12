Gabriel Gumba says he is fine after he was rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in George after being trapped for 118 hours

The George Municipality shared a video of the 33-year-old lying in the hospital bed

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said Saturday's rescue was the miracle they had been hoping for

George building collapse survivor Gabriel Gumba says he is doing fine after being trapped for days. Images: George Municipality/Facebook and @alanwinde/Twitter

GEORGE - Gabriel Gumba, the man who was pulled out of the George Building Collapse rubble in the Western Cape after 118 hours, says he is fine.

George building survivor recovering

According to SABC, George Municipality shared a video of him lying in a hospital bed.

In the video, he assures viewers he is doing fine and thankful for being alive.

Rescuers could contact the man and give him water after hearing someone inside the rubble. Gambe, a 32-year-old tiler, was seen being carried into a waiting ambulance.

Saturday's rescue comes after Wednesday's successful freeing of 29-year-old Delvin Safels. Delvin gained public attention for sending emotional voice notes to his loved ones, expressing his love and fear of not surviving.

Watch the clip here:

What we need to know about George building collapse

The apartment building on Victoria Street in George collapsed on Monday while still under construction, leading to at least 13 people dead.

Eighty-one workers were on the site at the time of the collapse, with 13 currently hospitalised.

During the incident, cleaners, painters, and construction workers were on-site.

Search and rescue teams have not written the George operation off just yet as they try to see if there are more survivors.

Mzansi thankful

People throughout the country were thankful that there was some good news after 13 workers were killed and another 39 workers are still missing.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Peter Pentz shared:

"Amen. Being trapped beneath rubble for 118 hours and recovering well from minor injuries. Wow, what a miracle."

@Ishshah_B commented:

"His namesake was with him."

@SAMMY50277422 said:

"Thank God He is Alive."

@Kehny Maarn highlighted:

"His life is a miracle."

@Pine Pienaar said:

"Very strong chap, speedy recovery."

@Ma Sedi commented:

"I wonder what was going through his mind during those days under the rubble, day and night. I wish you a speedy recovery."

Miracle in George building collapse

