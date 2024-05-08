Minister Thulas Nxesi emphasizes the paramount importance of workplace safety following the tragic building collapse in George

Nxesi said it is imperative to recommit to the principle that no job is worth risking the safety or lives of employees.

So far, seven people have been announced dead, and the number of patients admitted has increased to 36, with 39 people still unaccounted for

Rescue workers at the collapsed multistorey building in George. Images: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The George building collapse should be a wake-up call to prioritize workplace safety, according to the Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi.

Speaking in the wake of the tragic incident, Nxesi stressed the critical prompt of a sobering reflection on workplace safety, as reported by SANews.

No job is worth a life

The collapse occurred Monday afternoon at a construction site on Victoria Street, with 75 workers present.

"With the loss of lives and the entrapment of individuals, this incident has sparked a call to action for organizations to reevaluate their health and safety protocols and practices."

According to the latest update from the George Municipality, the number of admitted patients has risen to 36, with 39 individuals still unaccounted for. Tragically, seven people have been confirmed dead.

Nxesi underscored the imperative to recommit to the principle that no job is worth risking the safety or lives of employees.

"Every effort must be made to prevent similar incidents in the future."

"It is a collective responsibility to honor the memory of those lost by ensuring that their lives were not lost in vain."

"Strengthening the commitment to health and safety is essential. Let us work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring again."

Condolences to the families of those who died

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased construction workers, Nxesi also wished the survivors a speedy recovery.

"No words can adequately express the sorrow felt for the lives lost and the anguish experienced by those awaiting news of their trapped loved ones."

The Minister affirmed that the department receives real-time information on the ground from Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors and the inspector general.

Multiple disaster service personnel, including SAPS search and rescue teams with sniffer dogs, are engaged in the ongoing rescue operation.

Investigations will soon be underway

Acknowledging the need for a thorough investigation, the minister outlined protocols to communicate and update the public.

“In terms of our processes, we will await the official handing over of the site to the department to enable us to proceed with investigations as per Sections 31 and 32 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The finalization of rescue and recovery interventions normally precedes the handing over."

Neo Trend Group ICE projects identified as contractor-responsible

Developer Neo Trend ICE Projects has been identified as the contractor responsible for the tragic collapse of the George building.

Following social media backlash, Western Cape officials have disclosed the owner and construction company even after noting they were not at liberty to do so.

According to the executive Mayor of George Municipality, Leon van Wyk, the matter is treated as a criminal case; therefore, they could not disclose the company's name.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News