Limpopo Policewoman Charged With Insurance Murders Appears in Court, SA Chimes In
- The Limpopo cop arrested for alleged insurance murders appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court
- Sergeant Rachel Shokoane faces murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice among 19 charges
- Shokoane was led away in handcuffs in full uniform upon her arrest, sparking frenzied reactions
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
POLOKWANE — The Limpopo police officer arrested for perpetrating alleged insurance fraud murders appeared briefly in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday, 11 October 2024.
Police arrested Rachel Shokoane, who faces 19 charges, including murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, during an intelligence operation on Thursday.
Alleged insurance murders cop in court
Cameras followed her as she was charged at the Senwabarwana police station before being led in uniform and handcuffed to an unmarked police car.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Shokoane reportedly fraudulently benefited about R10 million from funeral, accidental and life policy payouts.
After her brief first appearance, the case was postponed until 18 October for a formal bail application.
The state ordered that previous convictions, outstanding warrants, and pending checks be run. The Sergeant was remanded in custody.
Alleged insurance murders stun
On social media, online users offered a barrage of commentary, reacting in shock to the turn of events.
Many lamented the accused killer's actions and motives. Briefly News looks at the reactions that followed.
@nomzn_n wrote:
"I wonder what she posted on her WhatsApp every time she bought a car cash."
@sindilerachel said:
"This is inhumane. Taking advantage of the destitute. She must rot in jail, sies. Skeem saka Rosemary."
@naseemak27 added:
"The face of evil! Thankfully, her plans to kill more people were thwarted."
@YSarjou noted:
"I wonder if she even [buried] the people she killed. Hayi, mani, this is pure evil. Why? But why, sisi?"
@thabosebyeng offered:
"I think she must just plead guilty and start serving her jail terms."
Gauteng nurse accused of insurance murder
In related news, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng nurse appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on 3 July 2024 for alleged insurance fraud.
Sithembile Xulu's bail hearing was postponed after the Gauteng nurse allegedly plotted her domestic worker's murder for a R6 million insurance payout.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.