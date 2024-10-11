The Limpopo cop arrested for alleged insurance murders appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court

Sergeant Rachel Shokoane faces murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice among 19 charges

Shokoane was led away in handcuffs in full uniform upon her arrest, sparking frenzied reactions

The Limpopo police officer accused of killing multiple people for insurance and funeral policy payouts appeared in court. Images: @Katlegonyoni_, @Lesetja_Makhura

POLOKWANE — The Limpopo police officer arrested for perpetrating alleged insurance fraud murders appeared briefly in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday, 11 October 2024.

Police arrested Rachel Shokoane, who faces 19 charges, including murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, during an intelligence operation on Thursday.

Alleged insurance murders cop in court

Cameras followed her as she was charged at the Senwabarwana police station before being led in uniform and handcuffed to an unmarked police car.

Shokoane reportedly fraudulently benefited about R10 million from funeral, accidental and life policy payouts.

After her brief first appearance, the case was postponed until 18 October for a formal bail application.

The state ordered that previous convictions, outstanding warrants, and pending checks be run. The Sergeant was remanded in custody.

Alleged insurance murders stun

On social media, online users offered a barrage of commentary, reacting in shock to the turn of events.

Many lamented the accused killer's actions and motives. Briefly News looks at the reactions that followed.

@nomzn_n wrote:

"I wonder what she posted on her WhatsApp every time she bought a car cash."

@sindilerachel said:

"This is inhumane. Taking advantage of the destitute. She must rot in jail, sies. Skeem saka Rosemary."

@naseemak27 added:

"The face of evil! Thankfully, her plans to kill more people were thwarted."

@YSarjou noted:

"I wonder if she even [buried] the people she killed. Hayi, mani, this is pure evil. Why? But why, sisi?"

@thabosebyeng offered:

"I think she must just plead guilty and start serving her jail terms."

Gauteng nurse accused of insurance murder

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng nurse appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on 3 July 2024 for alleged insurance fraud.

Sithembile Xulu's bail hearing was postponed after the Gauteng nurse allegedly plotted her domestic worker's murder for a R6 million insurance payout.

