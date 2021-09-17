Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu: How the policewoman killed her family for insurance money
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer from Thembisa Police Station in Gauteng, insured her family and then killed them later through assassins. The former cop planned the murder of her lover, mother, two sisters, five nephews and nieces. Her downfall came when she went after her sister and her children, including a five-month-old baby.
Constable Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly cashed out R1.4 million from her six victims' insurance policies. She killed them between 2012 to 2018. A terrified hitman framed Rosemary to the authorities, who arrested her in 2018. She was moved from Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria to Johannesburg Prison. Ndlovu tried to kill the officer investigating her cases and the Thembisa South station commander while inside prison.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s profile summary
- Full name: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu
- Famous as: A serial killer
- Age: 43 to 46 years
- Career: Former police officer
- Position: Sergeant
- Place of work: Thembisa Police Station
- Location: East Rand, Gauteng
- Nationality: South African
- Mother: Nomasonto Gloria Ndlovu
- Sisters: Audrey and Nomasonto Gloria Ndlovu
- Marital status: Single
- Ex-lover: Maurice Mabasa
Former Tembisa Cop Nomia Ndlovu's mother takes the stand, defends her daughter as witness for the defence
Rosemary Ndlovu’s story
Sergeant Rosemary Ndlovu’s age is between 43 and 46 years. She appeared before the South Gauteng High Court on Monday, 16th September 2021. She was charged with many charges, including six murders and four fraud cases.
How she assassinated her sister Audrey
The former South African cop insured her sister Audrey with different insurance companies. On Tuesday morning, 25th June 2013, Rosemary Ndlovu intentionally served Audrey a tea mixed with a harmful substance and left.
In the afternoon, she returned to Audrey’s house to check whether she was alive, strangled her, and left. The woman’s decomposing body was found much later. Rosemary received more than R700,000 from insurance claims as her sister’s beneficiary.
Rosemary Ndlovu put Audrey’s son to death
Audrey’s son, Brilliant Mashego, confronted Ndlovu years later upon discovering that she had taken his mother's insurance money. Therefore, Ndlovu organized his elimination because he demanded the money. Mashego's body was found on the streets with head injuries.
How she murdered her lover
The woman also eliminated her boyfriend, Yingwani Maurice Mabasa. The duo cohabited for four years before she took away his life. Mabasa was attacked on Tuesday, 14th October 2015, and his body was retrieved near the Olifantsfontein Police Station.
It is alleged that the pair was in an abusive relationship. Mabasa escaped death twice and would sometimes live in his car. He also cheated on her twice. Rosemary Ndlovu used R40,000 from Mabasa’s R416,357 life insurance claim to organize his funeral.
Rosemary Ndlovu went after her cousin
Ndlovu’s cousin, Witness Madaka Homu, could not escape her evilness. Madaka left for work and never returned home. His body was found in the bushes with severe head injuries.
She murdered her niece
The cop's niece, Zanale Motha, also died mysteriously in 2016. Ndlovu stole Zanale's insurance money from January to May before inviting Zanale to her house in June for two weeks. The lady was found on the road in Kempton Park a few days later.
Zanale could not speak because of head injuries. Unfortunately, she died a few days later at Kempton Park's Arwyp Medical Centre, leaving behind her husband, Jabulani Nhlapo, and three children.
She allegedly planned Mashaba’s shooting
Mayeni Mashaba, a relative of Ndlovu, was shot dead on the day they planned to meet. It is unclear whether he was also insured or not. It is also alleged that the sergeant almost killed Maria Nyavana Mushwana (her mother), Nomasonto Gloria Ndlovu (another sister), and Nomasonto’s five children.
How Rosemary Ndlovu’s mother, sister and five children escaped death
She paid Lakhiwe Mkhize R2,600 to kill Maria Nyavana Mushwana. The hitman felt sorry for the old and vulnerable woman. Therefore, he requested a cup of water and left. Rosemary shifted her attention to her sister, Nomasonto, and her five children.
She assigned the murder task to Njabulo Vincent Kunene. She would give the family sleeping tablets and let Njabulo's men break into the house, stuff socks into their mouths, and set them on fire. This was a second murder attempt against Nomasonto after the first trial in 2017 failed.
Since the man could not kill Nomasonto's 5-months-old baby, he set her up to the police. An undercover policeman drove Ndlovu to the victim's home on the day of the killing. He had audio and visual recording devices in the car.
The unsuspecting Sergeant Rosemary Ndlovu gave the policeman a bag of pills and petrol. She warned the assassins against using knives or guns lest the victims screamed for help.
The police arrested Ndlovu at the taxi rank shortly after she left the hitmen at Nomasonto’s home.
Where are Rosemary Ndlovu’s videos?
TimesLIVE Video YouTube channel shared a video of the sergeant instructing the hitmen on what to do in Nomasonto’s home. She has been trying to pose for bail since March 2018 in vain.
Rosemary held onto the not guilty plea in court. Her colleagues at the Thembisa South police station on the East Rand stated that she always had a lot of money and was generous. Around 30 witnesses are participating in this case.
She would place her hands on her hips, throw peace signs, fan herself and ask whether the media was satisfied with taking her pictures. The woman even bragged about wearing makeup for the cameras.
According to the court’s interpreter, Rosemary said in Xitsonga:
Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity?
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's story has made people cautious while taking life-related insurance policies. People hope that the government will protect insurance policyholders from such dangers.
READ ALSO: Top 17 most famous female serial killers in the world 2021
If Rosemary Ndlovu's story has sent chills down your spine, the tales of the most famous female serial killers in the world might make you sick.
Briefly.co.za shared how the world's top 17 famous female serial killers tortured their victims. One of them made soap from the body's remains and gave it to the neighbours.
Source: Briefly.co.za