Rosemary Ndlovu: Former Cop Answers Questions about Deceased Niece

Former policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu reportedly made a court appearance in shackles on Monday, 20 September

She took the witness stand and answered questions surrounding the death of her niece, Zanele Motha

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions regarding the alleged serial killer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ex-Tembisa cop Rosemary Ndlovu made another appearance in court on Monday, 20 September and took the witness stand with shackles on her legs. Ndlovu made complaints to the presiding judge in the Gauteng High Court about her leg shackles.

The judge then instructed the police in the courtroom to loosen the shackles. Riana Williams, state prosecutor, informed the court that Ndlovu's legs had to be shackled due to prior experience with her but could be loosened.

Williams proceeded to ask the ex-cop about her niece Zanele Motha who passed away after visiting her back in June 2016. Motha is allegedly one of six people who died at the hands of Ndlovu.

Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu was shackled at her legs by police as she made her way to court where she answered questions about her niece's death. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ndlovu allegedly had them killed in order to get money from their life and funeral insurance policies that she had opened in their names. The former policewoman had supposedly gained over R1.4 million in insurance from the six deaths, according to The Sowetan.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking about her niece, Ndlovu stated that if she wanted Motha dead she would not have taken her to the hospital and would have left her in the house to die. Motha passed away after facing injuries while visiting her aunt, Ndlovu.

There is still some confusion surrounding how Motha got injured. It was said in the indictment that Motha was allegedly struck by a car, this is according to HeraldLIVE.

@Catch22Sbu said:

"This lady must be taken to a psychiatrist for evaluation. She's not normal. I think she's possessed. #rosemaryndlovu."

Video of Former Tembisa Cop Nomia Ndlovu Outside Courthouse Emerges Online, Shocks Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported social media has been thoroughly intrigued by former police officer at Tembisa Police Station, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, since she took the stand.

Ndlovu has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter for the past three days under the hashtags #NomiaRosemaryNdlovu and #RosemaryNdlovu. Much of the discussions are centred around Ndlovu's demeanour during court proceedings with some people unsure how to feel about her.

The court adjourned early because Ndlovu had indicated that she was not feeling well, however, a short clip posted on social media shows Ndlovu throwing objects at people while police were escorting her to a police van.

It is unclear what the people Ndlovu was throwing things at had said to her but it seemed it have angered her enough to retaliate.

Twitter users were in disbelief after viewing the clip with some mentioning that the way she is acting outside the courthouse is not how she was acting in court when she claimed to have been unwell.

Source: Briefly.co.za