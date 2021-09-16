Maria Mushwana, Nomia Ndlovu's mother took the stand on Thursday as a witness for the defence

Mushwana gave testimony that shed light on the alleged assassination plot on her life by her daughter

She also gave testimony related to the killing of her grandson Brilliant Mashego who was allegedly killed by Ndlovu

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Ndlovu's mother, Maria Mushwana took the stand as a witness for the defence on Thursday at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg.

Ndlovu is a former constable at the Tembisa South Police Station and is being accused of orchestrating the murders of several relatives and her partner as well as plotting to kill her mother and six other relatives for insurance money.

Nomia Ndlovu's mother, Maria Mushwana refuted evidence given by her daughter in court on Thursday. Image: @KingKAzania & Molemo Daniel Mnguni

Source: Twitter

Lakhiwe Mkhize, who earlier testified in court that Ndlovu hired him to kill Mushwana, was disputed by Ndlovu's mother. Mkhize stated that he was unable to execute the murder when he entered Mushwana's residence in Bushbuckridge, reports EWN.

Mkhize also told the court that he asked for water at Mushwana's house, however, Ndlovu's mother testified that she does not recall anyone asking for water at her house in December 2017.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ndlovu's mother disputes the testimony of a former Tembisa cop

Mushwana also answered questions relating to the death of her grandchild Brilliant Mashego, who was the son of Audrey Ndlovu. Ndlovu is accused of killing both her sister and nephew.

On Wednesday Ndlovu gave testimony that she had been in Bushbuckridge with Mashego days before his death. She said they met at a shopping centre close to a taxi rank before they both headed to Johannesburg, reports TimesLIVE.

She also told the court that Mashego told her that he was planning to go to Johannesburg to apply for employment at OR Tambo International Airport. She went on to say that Mashego informed her that he would be staying with friends before they went their separate ways in Johannesburg.

The following day, Ndlovu said Mashego called her and asked for money to return to Bushbuckridge because he feeling uneasy at his friends' house.

However, Ndlovu's mother said she never saw her daughter at the time of Mashego's death.

Video of Former Tembisa Cop Nomia Ndlovu Outside Courthouse Emerges Online, Shocks Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported social media has been thoroughly intrigued by former police officer at Tembisa Police Station, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, since she took the stand.

Ndlovu has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter for the past three days under the hashtags #NomiaRosemaryNdlovu and #RosemaryNdlovu. Much of the discussions are centred around Ndlovu's demeanour during court proceedings with some people unsure how to feel about her.

On Thursday, the court adjourned early because Ndlovu had indicated that she was not feeling well, however, a short clip posted on social media shows Ndlovu throwing objects at people while police were escorting her to a police van.

It is unclear what the people Ndlovu was throwing things at had said to her but it seemed it have angered her enough to retaliate.

Twitter users were in disbelief after viewing the clip with some mentioning that the way she is acting outside the courthouse is not how she was acting in court when she claimed to have been unwell.

Source: Briefly.co.za