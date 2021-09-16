South Africans are completely shocked by a video of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu throwing objects at people outside the courthouse

Ndlovu, who is standing trial for orchestrating the murders of relatives and her boyfriend, stated in court that she was feeling sick on Thursday

A short clip posted on social media after court was adjourned shows a drastic change in Ndlovu's behaviour outside the courthouse as she got violent with the crowd

JOHANNESBURG - Social media has been thoroughly intrigued by former police officer at Tembisa Police Station, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, since she took the stand on Tuesday at the Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg.

Ndlovu has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter for the past three days under the hashtags #NomiaRosemaryNdlovu and #RosemaryNdlovu. Much of the discussions are centred around Ndlovu's demeanour during court proceedings with some people unsure how to feel about her.

Nomia Ndlovu's trial ended early on Thursday because she told the court she was feeling sick. Images: Vusi Mlambo & Molemo Daniel Mnguni

Source: Facebook

Ndlovu stands accused of being behind the murders of her family members and her boyfriend as well as attempting to hire a hitman to murder more relatives.

On Thursday, the court adjourned early because Ndlovu had indicated that she was not feeling well, however, a short clip posted on social media shows Ndlovu throwing objects at people while police were escorting her to a police van.

It is unclear what the people Ndlovu was throwing things at had said to her but it seemed it have angered her enough to retaliate.

Twitter users were in disbelief after viewing the clip with some mentioning that the way she is acting outside the courthouse is not how she was acting in court when she claimed to have been unwell.

Here is the clip:

Briefly News complied a few reactions to the clip, here is what South Africans had to say:

@IamNoks_Gama said:

"Hawu she was sick inside court mos."

@Kholofe90207615 said:

"Now she is fine, this one can act, shem..."

@neomakeup said:

"How are they even allowing her to act like that, she could legit run at this point."

@SnazzPosts said:

"This one you just look away and laugh it off cause she got hitmen on speed dial "

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu facing additional charges, allegedly plotted to kill investigating officer

Briefly News previously reported that Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the former constable at the Tembisa South Police Station who had her family killed for money, will be facing additional charges after it was discovered she had planned to murder the officer who was investigating her.

Ndlovu is currently standing trial in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg for executing plots to murder six family members and attempting to kill seven others, including her mother and sister, to collect insurance policy payouts.

After the discovery of her plan to kill the investigating officer while in prison, Ndlovu was moved from the Johannesburg Prison and she is now being held at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria, reports EWN.

Source: Briefly.co.za