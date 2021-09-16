Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu will be facing additional charges for coming up with a plan to kill her investigating officer while in prison

More undercover footage has revealed that Ndlovu planned to steal a gun from the police station she worked at to give to her hired hitman

Following her plot to kill the investigating officer, Ndlovu has been taken to the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the former constable at the Tembisa South Police Station who had her family killed for money, will be facing additional charges after it was discovered she had planned to murder the officer who was investigating her.

Ndlovu is currently standing trial in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg for executing plots to murder six family members and attempting to kill seven others, including her mother and sister, to collect insurance policy payouts.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the former Tembisa cop who had her family murdered for money, is now facing a total of 20 charges.

After the discovery of her plan to kill the investigating officer while in prison, Ndlovu was moved from the Johannesburg Prison and she is now being held at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria, reports EWN.

Ndlovu is now facing a total of 20 serious charges and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, September 16 to complete her defence.

Undercover video shows Nomia Ndlovu admitting to stealing guns from police station

More undercover footage has been released and it shows the former cop Ndlovu explaining to the undercover police officer and a hitman how easy it is for her to steal guns from the police station she used to work at.

She explained to the men that she would steal the gun after stealing the keys to the safe. She then said after stealing the weapon, she would throw the gun "in the hole at the back" and then instruct the hitman to fetch it, reports TimesLIVE.

“It will be dark since it will be at night. You can then take it, dismantle it and then take it to the village,” said Ndlovu in the footage.

The undercover video in question was shown in court as evidence against Ndlovu.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu: Colleagues say she was generous, victim's partner wants answers

Briefly News previously reported that as the former Tembisa constable Nomia Ndlovu took the stand on Tuesday, 14 September a lot of people, including her former colleagues, came out to speak on Ndlovu's character to media publications.

Ndlovu is currently facing serious charges for murdering her relatives and trying to hire a hitman to kill her sister and her sister's children, the youngest child being five months old at the time.

Her former colleagues expressed that when they were in a tight spot financially, Ndlovu would often help them out. The two colleagues told SowetanLIVE that Ndlovu always had money and was never broke.

The former co-workers also added that Ndlovu would often take out at least five colleagues for lunch and cover the entire bill without asking them to pay her back. To her colleagues, Ndlovu was a normal person and they could believe that she was capable of the crimes she is being accused of.

Her former colleagues mentioned that she would often gamble at Emperor's Palace.

