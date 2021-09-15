Nomia Ndlovu's former colleagues say that were shocked to find out that she was being accused of such serious crimes

They say Ndlovu was a very giving person who often never ran out of money and she would help them out when they were in a cash crunch

One of Ndlovu's victim's partner is hoping that Ndlovu will shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death

JOHANNESBURG - As the former Tembisa constable Nomia Ndlovu took the stand on Tuesday, 14 September a lot of people, including her former colleagues came out to speak on Ndlovu's character to media publications.

Ndlovu is currently facing serious charges for murdering her relatives and trying to hire a hitman to kill her sister and her sister's children, the youngest child being 5 months old at the time.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu:'s former co-workers say that she would often loan them money when they needed it.

Source: Facebook

Her former colleagues expressed that when they were in a tight spot financially, Ndlovu would often help them out. The two colleagues told SowetanLIVE that Ndlovu always had money and was never broke.

The former co-workers also added that Ndlovu would often take out at least five colleagues for lunch and cover the entire bill without asking them to pay her back. To her colleagues, Ndlovu was a normal person and they could believe that she was capable of the crimes she is being accused of.

Her former colleagues mentioned that she would often gamble at Emperor's Palace.

Ndlovu's victim's husband wants answers about she died

Zanele Motha’s husband, Jabulani Nhlapo was also in court on Tuesday when Ndlovu took that stand. He shared that seeing Ndlovu take the stand was heartbreaking and brought back memories of Motha's tragic death.

Motha was Ndlovu's niece and she was found badly hurt on the side of the road in Kempton Park. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Arwyp Medical Centre in Kempton Park, reports TimesLIVE.

Nhlapo explains that his wife started communicating with Ndlovu in 2015 when she wanted assistance to get her father's house back from her uncle, Ndlovu's brother. Motha's father died when she was a child and the agreement was her uncle would occupy the house until she was older.

Nhlapo also explained that his wife once told him that Ndlovu had taken out an insurance policy and told her not to tell him about the policy.

According to the state, Ndlovu took out three insurance policies on Motha in 2016.

