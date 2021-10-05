Social media users had #Mnakwethu trending online after MaShelembe's beautiful baby shower over the weekend

However, a lot of people feel terrible for the expecting mother who is not happy with her husband's decision to take a second wife

Quite a few people suggested that she deserved better and that she should move on

Social media was flooded with posts of Makhosazana Shelembe’s baby shower over the weekend.

However, a lot of people think she deserves better and praised her for being so strong.

MaShelembe's situation has many people feeling bad for her and think that she deserves better. Photo credit: Ncumisa Ndelu

Some people suggested that she should move on and find someone who loves her and her alone.

The baby shower almost didn't happen after a misunderstanding between event organisers, Ncumisa Ndelu and Nomfundo Mathonsi.

Another baby shower had been booked on the same day so Mashelembe's big day had to be postponed. However, the wait is over and people were gushing over the beautiful mother-to-be.

Social media users flood the internet with reactions to the gorgeous baby shower

@NakanaTshego:

"I used to see this Langa saga on Nigerian movies, my heart goes out to maShelembe #Mnakwethu."

@SnazoMbanzi:

"Ntombi ecikiziweyo, MaShelembe, I hope you’ll get to smile like this again in the near future."

@TiyiBevhula:

"Mashelembe was trapped in trash and walking out is the best decision ever. Retweet if you agree. #Mnakwethu."

Makhosazana “MaShelembe” Shelembe rose to fame when she appeared on the popular TV show Mnakwethu.

Her husband revealed to her that he was taking a second wife. She was not impressed with the situation.

