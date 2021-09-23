Makhosazana "MaShelembe" Shelembe's baby shower was planned for this weekend, 26 September

But due to date mix-ups and drama with the event planners, it was cancelled indefinitely

Thankfully, it is now back on track and Makhosazana can enjoy her special day celebrating her new baby

Baby showers can be stressful especially if you're planning a provincial one. Just ask Makhosazana Shelembe who had her one cancelled after a misunderstanding between event organisers, Ncumisa Ndelu and Nomfundo Mathonsi. But thankfully, MaShelembe's baby shower is now back on and planned for Sunday 3 October at the Durban Botanic Gardens.

Makhosazana Shelembe can celebrate her baby shower in peace now that it is back on. Image: Makhosazana Shelembe/Twitter

Source: UGC

The joyous occasion was initially planned for this weekend but was cancelled because the event organisers booked another baby shower on the same day. But after discussions between one of the organisers, the Shelembe family and a representative of the women of Nquthu, the baby shower is back on track and everyone can rest easy.

In a Facebook post by organiser, Ncumisa Ndelu, she explains she apologised to the family for cancelling the baby shower and they understood the reasons behind it. They accepted the apology and plans are underway once again.

In the post, she goes on to say:

"Makhosi’s uncle, Mr Bheki Shelembe, expressed gratitude for the love and support given to his daughter by other women. He gave his family’s blessing for the Provincial Baby Shower to go ahead and thanked South Africa for standing up for his brother’s daughter.

"Duduzile Buthelezi representing the women of Nquthu said the Provincial Baby Shower has their support and promised that they will bring Makhosi to Durban in a convoy!"

