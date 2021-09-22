Pearl Modiadie Shows off Filthy Rich Baby Daddy: “She Secured the Land”

Mzansi media personality ,Pearl Modiadie, is very secretive about her private but recently chose to reveal her son and baby daddy

The starlet was celebrating her baby boy, Olivier Lewatle's first birthday when she shared snaps from the event

It came to light that Modiadie shares a child with French businessman Nathaniel Oppenheimer, and many were left rocked by the man's last name

Pearl Modiadie recently showed off both her son and baby daddy to the world when they celebrated his 1st birthday recently. The baby is an absolute cutey but what really caught the attention of many was her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

Many social media users seem to believe that Nathaniel belongs to the filthy rich Oppenheimer family and congratulated Modiadie for essentially securing the bag.

However, the French businessmanhas not acknowledges any links with the billionaire Oppenheimer empire in Mzansi.

Try telling social media users that. Check out some of the reactions:

@taucynthia8 said:

“When we say Oppenheimer? Do we mean Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer? Yoh Pearl.”

@geraldlemars said:

“WAIT... She's Within Money.”

@jayteesas said:

“Pearl secured the land mos.”

@khabo_black said:

“Oppenheimer Oppenheimer?”

@pride_hilfiger said:

“Nathaniel Oppenheimer as in the great grandson of Nicholas "Nicky" Oppenheimer and as in the child of Jonathan Oppenheimer and the late Jennifer Ward? Nah, she has won.”

@drqabaka said:

“Oppenheimer? Like the actual Oppenheimer bloodline? Yey wena Pearl.”

Pearl Modiadie announces sudden and sad exit from Metro FM

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that South African radio and TV presenter Pearl Modiadie and her saucy co-host Thomas Msengana officially said goodbye to Metro FM.

So many changes are taking place in the world of radio that this does not even come as a major surprise. Having hosted the lunchtime show “Lunch with Thomas & Pearl” on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm on Metro FM for some time now, it was a sad one for many that the two called it quits.

Pearl made the announcement on social media, letting her fans know that 31 March would be their very last show.

“Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast.”

