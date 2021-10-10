“Kairo Is So Honest”: DJ Zinhle Shares Pregnancy With 1st Born, SA in Stitches

DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes are trending on social media following her latest pregnancy announcement

Taking to her hit reality show, Zinhle finally revealed the pregnancy to her toddler

Mzansi was in love with the cute mom and daughter, sharing their sweet reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle has the social media streets buzzing after breaking the news of her pregnancy to first-born daughter Kairo Forbes. The 6-year-old is the latest of Zinhle's relatives to be hit with the pregnancy bombshell and their precious moment aired on BET's 'The Unexpected' this week.

DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes are trending on social media following her latest pregnancy announcement. Images: @djzinhle/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The reality show follows DJ Zinhle and her "realer than real" family.

Kairo's reaction to the news had social media users gushing. Many people commended the toddler for her raw honesty, telling her mom she could definitely not keep a secret.

Check out some of the rest of the comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@norma_efi said:

"I honestly thought Kairo and mom speak mom's home language at home. #DJZinhleBET."

@joy_zelda said:

"Kairo, the most Beautiful girl Emhlabeni guys."

@Uhu_KeMasa said:

"I like how chilled and drama free #DJZinhleBET is. The show is just about her telling different people she's pregnant every episode."

@Amza_5 said:

@GeraldineTike is the realest realer than real reality TV show. She's so authentic & doesn't wake up with make-up on like some celebs."

@GeraldineTike said:

"We are just lazy, look at Zinhle exercising while being pregnant."

@NananaNov said:

"I love how she’s open about her insecurities as a woman… the baby daddy issue… the age issue… so relatable."

“She’s back”: DJ Zinhle is ready to rock the decks and get the people grooving

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle gave birth just a few weeks ago and sis is already back, slaying Mzansi! This boss babe mother has not built an empire by sitting on what her momma gave her, that’s for sure.

Taking to social media, beaming with confidence and pride, Zinhle made it known that she is back on it and ready to make moves that will have her girls set for life.

Zinhle is ready to book some gigs and best believe this saucy momma is going to make them peeps groove. The sacrifices she is making now, her little princesses will appreciate greatly later on in life. What an inspiration!

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis, letting Zinhle know that they are here for her grind. Being a working mother is not easy and Zinhle’s ruthlessness motivates others out there to keep on grinding.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@enathi_noliroto made it known:

“She’s back!”

@zanmkhize_05 beamed:

“Mama ka Kairo and Asante.”

@tenimotso is so proud:

“A working mom.”

@olwethumatu is living for this energy:

“You’re back.”

Source: Briefly.co.za