So Cute: DJ Zinhle and Her Boo Murdah Bongz Mark Asante's 1st Month Birthday

Musicians DJ Zinhle and her man Murdah Bongz marked Asante's first month since her birth in style

Zinhle's baby daddy took to social media and posted a pic of a birthday cake with Asante at the background

The fans of the two popular stars took to Bongz's timeline to with their little girl a happy one month of life

Asante's dad Murdah Bongz is such a proud parent. DJ Zinhle's baby daddy took to social media to celebrate when their little daughter turned 1-month-old on Friday, 8 October.

Murder Bongz and DJ Zinhle are baby Asante's parents.

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle gave birth to Asante on 8 September. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosasa, took to Instagram and posted a snap of a birthday cake and with Asante at the back. The Black Motion music producer captioned the post:

"We are one month old today," he wrote according to ZAlebs.

Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's fans took to the DJ's comment section to with his little girl a happy birthady. Check out some of the comments below:

kairo_and_asante wrote:

"Yaay, I'm so happy me and Asante share the same birth date #8ofseptember."

ngibathabile said:

"Happy 1 month baby Motion."

happened05 commented:

"Happy 1month nanas."

aggie_pheko wrote:

"Wow, so fast time flies."

lelethu_lnawe_nkunzana said:

"Happy 1 month baby Asante."

mimimuray added:

"Oh wow we nearly shared a birthday."

DJ Zinhle seeing flames with newborn

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had forgotten how difficult it is to raise a newborn and was recently reminded while attempting to nurse Asante. The media personality admitted that she came across some difficulties which she eventually conquered.

Zee said that she and Murdah Bongz were also suffering from sleep deprivation because their newborn’s sleeping patterns. Having children is definitely not a walk in the park but we know you’ll nail it, Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle shows love to AKA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has shown once again just how classy she is. The media personality showed love to her ex boyfriend, AKA and his banana vodka range.

When Phil Mphela shared a post of DJ Zinhle’s MCC and AKA’s vodka, Zinhle good-naturedly encouraged the entertainment blogger to drink both the bottles. Her comment was met with positive responses from social media users.

Source: Briefly.co.za