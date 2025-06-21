Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and his ex-wife Stephanie announced their divorce, and people have been looking at old videos of them trying to figure out their marriage dynamic

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu shared a YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut . where they went in-depth about their relationship

Since the news about their divorce went public, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's fans looked back at YouTube videos of the couple talking about their marriage

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu signed their divorce settlement, leaving many of their supporters sad. Fans took to social media to analyse past YouTube videos of the couple, and some revealed details about their marriage.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu once shared the marriage contracts they signed in an old video. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

In one of the latest videos to resurface, Hungani and Stephanie revealed which marriage system they entered into with each other. In another clip, people were speculating that Stephanie seemed annoyed with her husband when they were talking about their marriage.

Hungani and Stephanie's old clips cause a stir

More videos of Hungani and Stephanie resurfaced on social media recently, and people had a lot to say about their past dynamic. In one video, Hungani playfully slammed his ring onto the table and sarcastically said the marriage was over because he has to tell her he loves her every day, because she does so much for him. Stephanie displayed a nonchalant attitude as she told him that the acting was over after his declaration of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In another video, the pair openly discussed what would happen if they got a divorce. Stephanie jokingly said they were married in community of property, to which Hungani responded, saying he would never marry in community of property. Stephanie echoed that he said "never", and he explained that it is not a wise life decision because her debt would become his. The couple then clarified that they were married out of community of property with accrual. Hungani explained that " when they get divorce", each of them would leave with whatever they came with, including what they built during the marriage. The Skeem Saam actor went on to say they would sell the YouTube channel and split the cash if they broke up, or one of them would keep it. In both of the videos, Hungani and Stephanie would call each other out whenever there was a shift in energy that many fans felt was tension

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu were married for six years and used to have a YouTube channel together. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

SA speculates about Hungani and Stephanie

Many people reacted to the videos being hindsight following the divorce announcement. Online users speculated that Stephanie seemed annoyed with Hungani. Read people's comments below:

@PurplePisces said:

"She didn't recover from that "I would never" comment of his, which was so loud. The issue is not the marital system, I think. The issue is how he said what he said. She did not receive the manner well. He could have been kinder with his manner. But anyway."

Sjocogeigh wrote:

"That stage when he says I love you and it sounds like he’s swearing at you 😔"

@Chris_Exfail commented:

"'I would never"!!! You would never take on the debts of the woman you claim to love? Sorry, but 🚩Did the lady not know that they are not in community of property? Dating someone with tendencies of bo kleva is one thing, but getting married is another."

@namesbangj said:

"He [Hungani] is smart. 🧠 people are just mad at him because he is honest."

Makhedama💋 guessed:

"I think something happened in their relationship and she can’t stand hearing him say that he loves her because she doesn’t believe it…this happened to me when I got cheated on I didn’t wanna hear it."

Khloe was convinced:

"He definitely did something."

'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu reacts to cheating rumours

Briefly News previously reported that actor Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, replied to social media rumours that he was cheating on his wife of six years, Stephanie Ndlovu.

The podcasters who previously discussed their marriage contract on their YouTube channel laughed off the cheating claims.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba reported on its Instagram account in 2023 that the Skeem Saam star was allegedly cheating on his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News