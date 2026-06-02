South African podcaster Seemah Mangolwane has opened up about a painful topic on the Not Sorry podcast

The TikTok content creator and podcast co-host delved into her childhood and having to deal with a verbally abusive mother

Many social media users related to Seemah's sentiments, and the reactions are very telling

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Seemah spoke about what it was like being raised by a verbally abusive mother. Image: seemah

Source: Instagram

TikTok star Seemah Mangolwane showed a side of her that many fans were not aware of. Behind the humorous mask she wears, the jokes and funny skits on the video creating app, Seemah was hiding a painful childhood story.

On the all-female podcast Not Sorry, Seemah spoke with her co-hosts Munaka Muthambi, Nomthandazo Nkosi and Rei Nkuna about growing up with a verbally abusive mother.

Seemah opens up about upbringing

In a trending video, Seemah said her mother is the main reason for her inability to articulate herself well. Seemah wishes that her mother had listened to her more as a child.

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"My mother did not let me speak," she said, adding that her mother would often cuss at her instead of speaking properly.

Her co-hosts then spoke about their experiences with their own mothers, with one of them saying her mother would slam her against the wall, and another host saying she would get beaten with a hosepipe.

The conversation progressed to the ladies saying corporal punishment should be done by the mother instead of the father, for psychological issues.

Watch the X video as shared by NotSorryZA's X account below:

Mzansi reacts to Seemah's upbringing

@Kerotse_K said:

"First time in my life in South Africa, I actually stop and am interested in hearing what these girls are talking about. This is exactly what girl podcasts should be about. I love that one thought opened up other perspectives."

@VonAndris shared:

"Therapy in this context is difficult because, as Seemah said, "I saw my mom and gran interact and saw where it comes from" Now you're in therapy, healing, and have to navigate a household with triggers?!? Not saying don't, I'm saying kuningi."

@EtherealWater said:

"This is something I struggle with, even though I'm doing the work, I still get triggered, and I don't know how to navigate through that without going no contact."

@thee_adv reacted:

"This is what podcasts should be about. I hate that they don't trend when speaking about real issues, but trashy subjects like BBL and girlfriend allowances topics that pit men and women against each other. These traumas are real and need to be spoken about."

@GudGirlLucy1 reacted:

"But I honestly think they should consider therapy. Social media is not the place to do it. Yes, good for views and awareness, but ey, some things are just better figured out with a therapist. Just saying."

@zandity_ shared:

"I swear to God these podcasts will never get the same hype as abo MacG, Nota and Sfiso, because they talk about things that make sense. The masses want gossip, bashing and degrading each other."

Seemah spoke about her painful childhood. Image: s.eemah

Source: Instagram

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Taking to X, Sol Phenduka explained the situation behind the repeated departures from the Podcast and Chill Network.

Source: Briefly News