A new video had Mzansi convinced that Babalwa M and Kelvi Momo have gotten back together

Though their break-up was never confirmed nor denied, many fans noted how they moved in the public eye

Reactions online are mixed, with some fans arguing that they never broke up, while others said they looked like they never broke up in the first place

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo were seen all smiles following MySol drama. Image: babalwam, kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

There are speculations that Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo have rekindled their romance. This follows the couple's supposed break-up, which was ignited by Momo's cosy picture with another woman.

The break-up was further fuelled by Babalwa and MySol's video, where she performed at his recent party. The way he was close to her raised many eyebrows, with some noting how uncomfortable she was.

Instagram page freshmenmagx posted the video on Instagram, with a question about whether the couple has rekindled their romance or not.

"Yo maggers, could #Babalwa and #KelvinMomo be dating again? What are your thoughts?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Their break up rumurs did not start with MySo, though, as some fans noted how Momo was cosy with another woman in a viral photo. Babalwa went on to make breakup songs, indirectly taking shots at her relationship with Kelvin.

Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo were spotted together following the MySol drama. Image: babalwam

Source: UGC

Mzansi shares thoughts on Babalwa and Kelvin Momo

Social media users were debating whether that was Kelvin Momo or nah. Some fans want to know whether their break-up was official, or just a public assumption.

herroldjoseph1994 was in disbelief:

"That’s Sfarzo Rtee outside his car, check the shirt he is wearing."

tshireletsoseptember_ questioned:

"When did they break up? They’ve just been on the down low, keeping it private."

herroldjoseph1994 was sceptical:

"And that’s not Calvin Mono. Your homework is to go look for an Amapiano DJ who likes to wear Nike and just bought a brand new grey BMW M2."

carswithkea shared:

"If you check Kelvin’s stories, you’ll notice that he drives a 2025 BMW M model. I even have a screenshot I can send to you if you don’t believe."

_nokuhle joked:

"Si happy siyi country. They need to stop frustrating us."

kayteekyle asked:

"Are they aware that they broke up?"

khazimla_magqabi argued:

"They never broke up."

iambuhle_m asked:

"So they did break up? Ai, this year I have made the decision not to focus on people's business."

Check out the video below:

Who is MySol?

Briefly News previously reported on MySol, whose real name is Solly Soza Modibela, who is the founder and CEO of MySol Holdings & Logistics. Sol's company is known for operating a large fleet of earth-moving machines, trucks, and vehicles.

He is also no stranger to the limelight, as he is known for his collection of luxury and specialised vehicles, having recently splurged on a custom Rolls-Royce.

The ining mogul was rumoured to be dating influencer Mihlali Ndamase, but those reports were never officially confirmed as the pair seemingly refused to feed into the rumours.

Source: Briefly News