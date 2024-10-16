A throwback video of Kelvin Momo and singer Babalwa M during their happier times has resurfaced

This follows rumours of the couple's breakup after Kelvin Momo posted a photo with another woman

SA social media peeps had a lot to say about the old video, discussing the downside of dating

Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo is getting dragged online after a photo of him and another woman went viral. People have been questioning the state of his relationship with Babalwa M.

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M during happier times

Sewe music producer Kelvin Momo's relationship matters were first reported by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula. A picture of Momo hugging a new beautiful woman went viral.

The celebrity blogger alleged that Kelvin had introduced his new girlfriend, leaving fans asking about Babalwa M.

A resurfaced video of the couple was posted by @_BlackZA with the caption:

"Wasn’t Babalwa mixing Kelvin Momo’s drink just last week??? 😭😭🥹 Mjolo has no Formula."

SA reacts to break up rumours after video

Mzansi was left disappointed by the breakup rumours, and some people discussed the downside of dating.

@uuniversalmusic exclaimed:

"It's genuinely jaw dropping how Babalwa M made a whole song encouraging Kelvin Momo to pay lobola only for them to break up. Kelvin Momo then introduced his new girlfriend, Manasseh Kali. Surely, these industry relationships are pre-meditated!! Wasn't Babalwa mixing his liquor."

@SbiOnage laughed:

"Mjolo is a scam 🤣😂"

@nsm_Sekgwane said:

"Yeah this one is a real real death😞💔"

@Lethu_Linda shared:

"If only she knew, she could have added some love portion on that drink to strengthen the relationship💪🏾 🤨"

@ZwoRav expressed:

"She even tasted before giving it to the brother, he really messed himself here😭"

@Phillip22123860 stated:

"Normalize beating Kelvin Momo when you see him in the streets; that relationship has been giving us hits songs."

