The news of Amapiano stars Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo breaking up has been trending on social media

Many netizens were heartbroken after learning that the two Amapiano artists had gone separate ways

Many fans on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two breaking up

Sad news never ends as Mzansi's favourite Amapiano couple, Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo, part ways.

Mzansi heartbroken over Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo's breakup

Social media has been buzzing after the news of Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo reportedly breaking up circulated on the internet streets.

Recently, many netizens flooded social media with broken hearts, and others questioned what might have led to the two Amapiano stars' breakup. An online user, @uuniversalmusic, shared his thoughts on Mzansi's favourite couple parting ways.

He wrote:

"It's genuinely jaw-dropping how Babalwa M made a whole song encouraging Kelvin Momo to pay lobola only for them to break up. Kelvin Momo then introduced his new girlfriend Manasseh Kali. Surely these industry relationships are pre-meditated!! Wasn't Babalwa mixing his liquor last week?"

See the post below:

Netizens share their reactions

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the breakup. Here's what they had to say:

@mkasithapelo said:

"But honestly speaking Momo has never said he was dating Babalwa M."

@FusionistRSA commented:

"We don’t marry those we party & mix alcohol with … I hope you understand."

@plasticfan101 wrote:

"it's crazy out here bro."

@Godober responded:

"Ya neh.....mjolo ke scam."

@TraviisStarboy replied:

"Now all collabs will not hit the same anymore..."

@Coolleghoney tweeted:

"Maybe she can't cook. Let's hear Kelvin Momo's side of the story bafwethu."

