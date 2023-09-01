Actress Nomzamo Mbatha gave her flowers to all the women who were involved in making Shaka iLembe a success

The executive producer of the series concluded Women's Month by penning a sweet message to the actresses

They reciprocated the love she gave them, and some viewers hailed Nomzamo for being a phenomenal powerhouse

As Women's Month came to a close, Nomzamo Mbatha decided to honour the women who helped make Shaka iLembe the success that it is.

Nomzamo says 'thank you' to the actresses on Shaka iLembe

On Instagram, Nomzamo Mbatha hailed the women and celebrated their contribution to the show.

In the post were actresses Khabonina Qubeka, Hope Mbhele, Baby Cele, Dawn Thandeka King, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, and some extras.

"To the Queens of #ShakaiLembeMzansi. For the longest time, history had only told the narrow gaze of how the world viewed ‘her’. Yet, the deepest quest was to find how she viewed the world, what she thought of it, what she saw herself become of it and how she planned on shaping it.

"Leaving her mark… forever changed. As we close off women’s month this August… I hope we honour the women inside of us. The brave parts, the afraid parts, the full parts, the empty parts… the alive parts. Happy Women's Month to all who recognise and celebrate it. I celebrate them. I celebrate YOU."

Reactions to Nomzamo's post

Some ladies responded and appreciated Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi in the hit series, for her sweet message.

Many viewers also praised the actress for her massive role as the executive producer.

sthakgoroge said:

"What a leader you are Shandu ka Ndaba."

ntombibasi asked:

"My only problem with this series is that it ends this Sunday well it’s season finale. Separation anxiety is creeping in. What will become of us? What a time to be alive. Our own stories are being told by our own people in our beautiful rich language. Y’all did an amazing job. We are all so proud of you all."

mafuze_25 shared:

"Some of the best talent in the world in this post!"

legend_harajuku said:

"I don't care about how history wants us to think about men being superior QUEEN NANDI will forever be the most fierce and strong Queen to have existed in the world thank you nomzamo for always blessing us with your talent, but for this one you deserve an OSCAR."

anytah_undlunkulu_malunga wrote:

"What a beautiful heartwarming message. ❤Thank you for this. We celebrate you Queen."

hle_hleigh said:

"Thank you for making our true African stories come to life. I will definitely get my children one day to watch this beautifully narrated story."

Viewers praise Nomzamo

Following the latest episode of Shaka iLembe, Nomzamo Mbatha received flowers from viewers.

Many shared that she does an excellent job of capturing the essence of the historical figure of Queen Nandi.

Mbatha thanked the Twitter users and said she appreciated the love and support.

Senzo Radebe receives award nomination

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Senzo Radebe got nominated at the Septimius Awards for Best African Actor.

He plays the role of Senzangakhona alongside Nomzamo Mbatha.

