Senzo Radebe has amassed so much success, and his career is moving in an upward trajectory

He landed a lead role on Shaka iLembe as Senzangakhona, who plays alongside Nomzamo Mbatha

He recently bagged an international award nomination at the Septimius Awards, which are going to be held in the Netherlands

Congratulations are in order for Senzo Radebe, who received an international award nomination.

The 'Shaka iLembe' star is nominated as the Best African Actor at the Septimius Awards. Image: @senzo_radebe

Senzo bags a massive achievement

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Senzo Radebe has been nominated at the Septimius Awards for Best African Actor.

The awards ceremony is going to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Mzansi celebrates Senzo Radebe

With his profuse acting stints, Mzansi has seen how talented Senzo is. He broke into the entertainment scene with a role on Muvhango and then bagged numerous roles on Gomora, Giyani: Land Of Blood, and Isono.

With his most noticeable role as Senzangakhona on Shaka iLembe, Senzo Radebe proved how much he deserves this nomination.

Netizens gave him his flowers.

@chestermayifo said:

The 1st time I saw this guy on our screens was on Muvhango. Sthembiso, Thandaza's son best friend and neighbor. He used to eat breakfast everyday in Mokoena's home. His father was a strict man, he once killed a man who kidnapped Pfuwani and once kidnapped his wife

@Sharon_R_Nyika said:

"I love his work..he is a very good actor!!"

@HappyJennyOLeft said:

"I'll never forgive him for what he did to Nandi and Shaka."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"He is trying."

Senzo Radebe speaks on his role as Senzangakhona

The multi-talented star, who is also a DJ, lifted the lid on his role as Senzangakhona on the gripping Mzansi Magic series.

He told TimesLIVE that he asked his Creator and the late King Senzangakhona for guidance while filming his scenes in the series.

In addition to that, he also spoke to a few elders about the man himself to see how he could flawlessly execute him.

