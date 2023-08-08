Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has immense gratitude for having scored a major role in the hottest series out now

Mthembu plays the role of King Dingiswayo on the much-talked about series Shala iLembe

He opened up about what it meant for him to land the role and how he prepared for it as well

Thembinkosi Mthembu gets praised weekly for portraying King Dingiswayo on the popular TV series Shaka iLembe.

Mthembu spoke about the one kind gesture the series producers did for him which meant a lot.

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi doubted himself when the auditions first opened for Shaka iLembe

According to ZiMoja, Mthembu first heard about the auditions during his varsity days.

As an aspiring actor, being in a big production seemed impossible. He made it his life's mission to gain the relevant experience; then he would give it a shot.

The actor expressed gratitude for having landed the role, saying it allows him to represent his culture as a Zulu man.

Preparing for the major role of King Dingiswayo required Thembinkosi Mthembu to tap into his love for classical films. Still, he told the news publication that he avoided watching the previous Shaka Zulu series.

He did this to avoid copying what the previous actors did so he could give it his unique spin.

Mthembu reveals he got injured on set during filming

The actor revealed that he got hurt on his back when he shot the infamous fight scene between him and the most hated man in the series.

He shared that the fight scene was choreographed, but sometimes the punches got real, and he fell on his back.

He got injured but kept it to himself for weeks until the pain got unbearable. Mthembu said he informed the team, who booked him a physiotherapy session.

He remains grateful for that.

Vusi Kunene praised after he made his debut on Shaka iLembe

Viewers could not stop raving about actor Vusi Kunene who made his debut on the show on Sunday, 6 August.

Many were mesmerised by his ability to be fluent in Xitsonga as he portrayed the role of the ruler of the Tsonga nation.

Lemogang Tsipa makes his debut on Shaka iLembe as the older Shaka Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lemogang Tsipa took over the reins of Shaka Zulu from Ntando Zondi.

Tsipa plays the older Shaka Zulu, while Ntando took on the role of the younger Shaka.

