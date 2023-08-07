Veteran actor Vusi Kunene made his highly anticipated debut on the popular Mzansi Magic series Shaka iLembe

Viewers were left impressed by the actor's versatility, mainly after he spoke Xitsonga so fluently

Kunene plays alongside King Dingiswayo, and he is the King of the Tsonga nation

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Actor Vusi Kunene has finally debuted on Shaka iLembe as the King of the Tsonga nation.

Mzansi has praised Vusi Kunene after he made his highly anticipated debut on 'Shaka iLembe' on Sunday. Image: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Instagram

Vusi Kunene's debut on Shaka iLembe was exactly what viewers expected

The House Of Zwide star first appeared on Sunday, 6 August, in the popular Mzansi Magic series.

He plays alongside King Dingiswayo, played by Thembinkosi Mthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The actor trended on social media, with many lauding his impeccable acting skills, pointing out his versatility.

SA gives Vusi Kunene his flowers after an impressive debut

A viewer who goes by the handle @TcSithole hailed the actor and said:

"Vusi Kunene's appearance tonight was for flex in many ways. In the main, it celebrated his versatility and legendary status as an actor."

Netizens joined in and sang Vusi's praises dubbing him one of Mzansi's most treasured actors.

@colmankhumalo2 said:

"Great casting, what incredible storytelling. Today's episode was so emotional and so real. Gondongwane planning to reclaim his rightful place."

@Kgopotso_Pule said:

"Oh yes, absolutely. Was impressed that he could speak Xitsonga so fluently."

@IAmKateRoth said:

"I'm so impressed with his acting."

@Eagle66017981

"I was very impressed with his fluency in XiTsonga. He is a CRUST."

@true_crime_diva said:

"In grade 6, we went on a school trip, and we saw Vusi Kunene (then Jack Mabaso) play Aladdin at the Johannesburg Civic Theatre. Today, I watched him kill it as a Shangaan King. He only ever shocks us with talent and versatility. Hats off to him!!"

Lemogang Tsipa made his debut as the older Shaka Zulu on Sunday

Shaka Zulu has now reached adulthood, and that means the introduction of the man who would portray him.

Lemogang Tsipa took over from Ntando Zondi, who played the child version of the historical figure.

Giving him his flowers, Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi, Shaka's mother, :

"Nothing but love Mlilwana ka mama @LemogangTsipa. Here we go."

Mzansi gives Nomzamo Mbatha her flowers for executive producing and acting on Shaka iLembe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha became an instant fan favourite after the very first episode of Shaka Ilembe.

What struck viewers' attention was not only her acting, but her name appearing as one of the executive producers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News