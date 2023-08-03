Veteran actor Vusi Kunene is about to make his debut on Shaka iLembe on Sunday, 6 August

He will be starring alongside Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays the role of King Dingiswayo

Another actor to make his premier with Vusi will be Lemogang Tsipa, who will play the role of the older Shaka Zulu

Veteran actor Vusi Kunene will be appearing on Shaka iLembe on Sunday, 6 August.

There are two new important faces making their debut on 'Shaka iLembe' this week, Vusi Kunene and Lemogang Tsipa. Image: Frankie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Trailer of Vusi Kunene's very first episode on the popular historical drama series released

The actor with multiple awards under his belt has scored a major acting role on the hottest drama series in Mzansi currently, Shaka iLembe.

His role is in line with King Dingiswayo, who Thembinkosi Mthembu plays.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator @Jabu_MacDonald shared the trailer for the upcoming episode.

Viewers are amped as Vusi Kunene is announced as being part of the series

Reacting to the news, fans of the show and the actor had this to say:

@Cellydhl said:

"Sunday is too far."

@27_mashiyi said:

"Like he does with every other role."

@Mthiya_sa said:

"It's going to get busy, I can’t wait to see him."

@mkasithapelo said:

"Since the passing of Menzi, he has become the landlord of this industry."

Lemogang Tsipa to make his highly anticipated debut on Shaka iLembe

Lemogang Tsipa recently announced that he will be making his highly anticipated debut on Shaka iLembe this week, Sunday, 6 August.

The actor was cast as the older Shaka Zulu while rising star Ntando Zondi plays the younger king, who viewers will miss.

"Excited this coming Sunday, Shaka is growing up."

