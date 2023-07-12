Vusi Kunene has landed a role on eVOD for the upcoming series, Seconds , where he portrays a boxer

The sports series, Seconds , will be available for streaming on the platform on 13 July

The House Of Zwide lead actor has embedded his name as one of Mzansi's most prolific actors as he embarks on yet another iconic role

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Congratulations are in order for actor Vusi Kunene.

'Seconds' will premiere on 13 July and can be streamed on eVOD. Image: Frennie Shivambu Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Vusi has landed a lead role on Seconds, a sports drama series focused on the world of boxing.

The upcoming series' trailer has been released

The actor plays the role of Seconds Khumalo who is an elderly boxer working at a butchery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The series will premiere on eVOD, and they have released a trailer on Instagram.

Netizens cannot wait to see the legendary actor, Vusi Kunene, in action

Although some of his supporters are excited to see the House of Zwide actor in action because of his previous roles, many are still on the fence about this role.

Here's what our readers had to say:

Elizabeth Blanche said:

"Boxing role don't suit him, but anyway congratz."

Nthabiseng Jasson

"He's such a handsome guy to be a boxer."

Seja Baledi Mangena

"He's a legend this man, I saw the trailer and I already support."

Londiwe Xaba Ka Zwane said:

"I feel sorry for him bathong those flying punches but Congratulating Jack Mabaso."

Mlu Nontwana

"But the man himself is not aging."

Josine Joy said:

"My favorite actor, good luck."

Tyra Epalanga Joao said:

"Love the way he acts."

Alex Binder said:

"They really stretching this guy's talent."

Lindelan'Njabulo Shabalala said:

"My favorite you're chosen for this."

Mathang Matlala

"A perfect gentleman."

All about the new series and the role Vusi portrays

According to Sunday World, Seconds Khumalo is an elderly boxer from Johannesburg, in the East Rand. He works for the van Tonder family at their butchery.

Kunene plays alongside Nicholas Moitoi, Toni Caprari, Mmabatho Mogomotsi and more.

Ayanda Borotho, Siyabonga Shibe to act in a new series, Sibongile and The Dlaminis on Mzansi Wethu

Briefly News, previously reported that Mzansi Wethu's original telenovela Sibongile And The Dlaminis has a stellar line-up.

In the series, there are iconic actors Ayanda Borotho and Siyabonga Shibe, as well as Slindile Nodangala.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News