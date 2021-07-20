'House of Zwide' Makes Its Debut, Mzansi Reacts: "Amazing 1st Episode"

House of Zwide trended online after its debut on Monday night as many people were impressed by the first episode

The telenovela replaced Rhythm City , which had occupied e.tv's 7pm slot for 14 years

Some of the cast members of the telenovela include former Generations stars such as Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba and Paballo Mavundla

New e.tv telenovela House of Zwide trended on social media after airing its first episode on Monday night, 19 July. The show replaced Rhythm City, which had been with the channel for the past 14 years.

The new soapie has a star-studded cast including the likes of Khaya Dladla, Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba and Paballo Mavundla, among others. The viewers of the new telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Dagger_makhubo said:

"I'm watching the repeat and I'm already confused. Is the kid in the drawing the same one running to the interview?"

@mivuyo24 commented:

"Amazing first episode. Wow, all this time you think your child died but dololo they're still living and have the same talent as you. This will be amazing, hopefully Ona is the daughter that they thought died in the fire."

@gadifeli_ma wrote:

"Enjoyed the 1st episode, looking forward to more."

@ZeeMyos8 said:

"You guys started on the high tempo, I’m looking forward to the next episode. It looks like 7pm will never be the same. You're certainly rising to expectations."

@EmanuelDzenga wrote:

"Just watched the first episode, it was fire."

@MzwahZND added:

"It was nice watching it... Can't wait for another episode..."

The programmed took over the 7pm slot after Rhythm City aired its last episode on Friday night, 16 July.

Khaya Dladla explains why he ditched 'Uzalo' for 'House of Zwide'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla has revealed some of the reasons he decided to join new show, House of Zwide. The star, popularly known as GC - a role he plays in Uzalo, has opened up about his decision to accept the role in the e.tv telenovela.

According to ZAlebs, the star sat down with Isolezwe recently and chatted about his decision to join the e.tv show. According to the publication, Khaya said the new show offered him a long-term contract.

GC said another reason is that both the shows are filmed in different cities. He expressed that he could not manage the conflict which could have taken place. The bubbly media personality also revealed that he has shot a lot of scenes with Uzalo which have not been aired yet.

