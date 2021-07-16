"Goodbye Rhythm City": Popular Telenovela to Air Final Episode Tonight

Rhythm City will air its final episode this Friday, 16 July after being on air for the past 14 years

The telenovela played for the first time on e.tv on 9 July, 2007 and has been part of many South African viewers' lives since then

The channel pulled the plug on the show after it drastically lost its viewership and a new show will titled House of Zwide will replace it from Monday, 19 July

Rhythm City will air its last episode tonight, 16 February. The popular telenovela has been on air for the past 14 years.

The epic show premiered on e.tv on 9 July, 2007. The channel has pulled the plug on the show because it lost scores of its viewers over the recent years. Tonight's finale will be soapie's 3 660 episode.

Rhythm City will air its finale episode tonight. Image: @officialrhythmcity, @nodangala4

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the show plans to go out with a bang. In a statement in possession of the publication, the producers of the show said it had amassed more than four million viewers daily in its tenure, "and for that we’d like to say ‘Dankie Mzansi for 14 years'".

The viewers of the programme took to its comment section on Twitter to share their reactions on the news that it will air its last episode this Friday night. Check out some of their comments below:

@LogoMaya1 said:

"Lol. I doubt the guy even followed a script. His acting was so raw and natural. My favorite character was Stone #ZenzoNgqobe. I'd hoped he'd return to the cast."

@TaiyaJano commented:

"What? Are you trying to kill me? Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyits been a great ride. We have sighed, cried, hated, loved with the actors of Rhythm City. Thank you! Uuum Lerumo..his number by any chance? Asking for a friend."

@dempaval wrote:

"I can't believe that the finale is today already. Has been a great show!"

@blackmluja said:

"We thank you guys for the great time we had."

@LFC_Si_Senor added:

"Goodbye Rhythm City."

Rhythm City's Slindile Nodangala bags new role in Scandal

In related news, Briefly News reported that Slindile Nodangala has bagged a new role in Scandal!. The actress jumped ship because Rhythm City is about to come to an end. The star is popularly known in Mzansi as Mam Ruby, a role she portrayed in the now-defunct Generations. The veteran thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter on Friday, 9 July to congratulate Slindile for bagging the role in the e.tv soapie. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Slindile Nodangala joins Scandal. The former Generations star has joined the cast of the etv soapie. Congrats Slindile."

Mam Ruby's stans took to Phil's comment section to congratulate her especially since some Rhythm City stars are about to be jobless soon. @Boitshepo901 commented:

"Good move considering that Rhythm City is coming to an end."

