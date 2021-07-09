Popular Rhythm City thespian Slindile Nodangala has bagged a new role on e.tv's epic telenovela, Scandal!

The actress is known as Mam Ruby in South Africa, a character she played during her days in the now-defunct Generations

Mam Ruby's fans took to social media to congratulate her for getting a new job because Rhythm City is coming to an end soon

Slindile Nodangala has bagged a new role in Scandal!. The actress jumped ship because Rhythm City is about to come to an end.

The star is popularly known in Mzansi as Mam Ruby, a role she portrayed in the now-defunct Generations. The veteran thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter on Friday, 9 July to congratulate Slindile for bagging the role in the e.tv soapie. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Slindile Nodangala joins Scandal. The former Generations star has joined the cast of the etv soapie. Congrats Slindile."

Mam Ruby's stans took to Phil's comment section to congratulate her especially since other Rhythm City stars are about to be jobless soon. Check out some of the comments below:

@Calvinmakhubo said:

"Congratulations to her, hope she won't get a job where she works too much. In Rhythm City she was working too much, she earned her moola."

@MakenziKenzo wrote:

"So happy for you @nodangala4 aka Mam Ruby aka Mam Blossom. I wonder ungu Mam bani this time."

@Sasah_nk said:

"I love her... I wonder what role she will be playing."

@Boitshepo901 commented:

"Good move considering that Rhythm City is coming to an end."

@SenoritaMame added:

"I'm so happy to see Rhythm City stars getting new jobs."

Khaya Dladla dumps 'Uzalo', joins new show 'House of Zwide'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla has revealed some of the reasons he decided to join new show, House of Zwide. The star, popularly known as GC - a role he plays in Uzalo, has opened up about his decision to accept the role in the upcoming e.tv telenovela.

According to ZAlebs, the star sat down with Isolezwe recently and chatted about his decision to join the e.tv show. According to the publication, Khaya said the new show offered him a long-term contract.

GC said another reason is that both the shows are filmed in different cities. He expressed that he could not manage the conflict which could have taken place.

The bubbly media personality revealed that he has filmed a lot of scenes with Uzalo which have not been aired yet.

