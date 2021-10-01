Weekly Wrap: From Party Rocker Makoti to 6 Year Old Homeowner, Mznasi Saw It All

Some wired, wonderful and brilliant things have been happening in and around Mzansi this week, and our peeps have been on it! From party rocker makoti’s to six-year-old homeowners, we’ve seen it all.

Just in case you missed something, here are five stories that had the people of Mzansi flocking to social media to share their views:

1. Bathong Makoti: Mzansi in Disbelief Over a Video of Makoti Seen Partying Hard

The South African social media space was in disbelief following a video of a newly wedded makoti spotted in a club.

The well-dressed makoti seems to be having fun as she dances to loud music. Although it remains unclear where and when the video clip was shot, it is clear that it was a bit late in the day for a makoti to be out in the streets having fun. The video clip is shared by @KulaniCool on social media and it attracted many reactions from Mzansi netizens.

2. Woman Who Has Been Saving Every Month Finds Only R220 in Her Piggy Bank

A lady took to social media to share her shocking discovery after some weeks of piggy bank savings.

The lady identified on Facebook as Olori Worldbest narrated how she began saving money in the piggy bank after buying the wooden box in August.

According to Olori, she began depositing R37 per day towards what she tagged Detty December. Olori said she took record of the figures and stopped when it got to R777.

3. “That’s Too Much”: BI Phakathi Blesses Hardworking Gogo, Tells Her to Take a Break

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist struck again. This time the lucky person was an old woman called Gabela from eThekwini.

He saw her selling items on the side of the road and wanted to purchase one of her products.

BI asked her if she had change for R200, she fished around in her purse and eventually produced some crumpled notes. He told her to keep the change and then gave her a wad of cash.

She was shocked and told him:

"That's too much!"

4. LOL: Mum of Two Leaves Mzansi Tickled, Pokes Fun at Her Children in the Sweetest Way

Social media personality, Hlengiwe Bila had Mzansi in stitches after she posted a funny tweet about her adorable young daughters. In the post, she shares pictures of her and her daughters enjoying a beautiful day out eating ice cream.

However, she jokingly says she had to think about sharing the ice cream with her unemployed little ones.

Hlengiwe captioned the post:

"After much deliberation, I gave the unemployed her ice cream."

5. Woman Buys House for 6-Year-Old Son As His Birthday Gift, Photos Stir Massive Reactions Online

A businesswoman, Mercymaluli Maluli, stirred massive reactions online after she revealed that she gifted her six-year-old son a mansion.

Taking to Instagram, the woman revealed that the boy has always wanted a house to himself, a dream she made a reality for him.

Maluli revealed that God answered her boy's prayers and now he is the newest homeowner in town.

Source: Briefly.co.za