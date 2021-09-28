Bathong Makoti: Mzansi in Disbelief Over a Video of Makoti Seen Partying Hard

South Africans are not entirely happy as they digest a video of a young makoti seen at a party dancing to loud music

Posted by @KulaniCool on social media, the viral video clip shows the newly wedded lady in traditional makoti attire, but the environment is questioned

Some people believe social media and cell phones are depriving many people of the right to have fun but some say a makoti deserves to enjoy herself too

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The South African social media space is in disbelief following a video of a newly wedded makoti spotted in a club. The well-dressed makoti seems to be having fun as she dances to loud music.

Although it remains unclear where and when the video clip was shot, it is clear that it was a bit late in the day for a makoti to be out in the streets having fun. The video clip is shared by @KulaniCool on social media and it has attracted many reactions from Mzansi netizens.

The serial social networker expressed shock at the viral video as initially shared on TikTok and some believe the woman might have been coming from Heritage Day celebrations - she's not a makoti. He wrote:

“Bathong Makoti? Hahaha.”

South Africans are expressing different views on a makoti seen partying. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Sematle said:

“Nyalang bafowethu hakena mona le motho…"

@Joejtgray said:

“You can force the horse to drink the river but you can't take the water out of the donkey.”

@Tshepi_Makashy said:

“Thapo is without the towel around the waist. This one ke Makoti.”

@Mathobelashong said:

“Stress sa mamezala.”

@Nokulycis said:

“I’m sure this was some Heritage Day ishh bazalwane.”

@Kimbaleigh1 said:

“This past weekend was hectic jeeerrrrr. Respect.”

@ThembisileQ said:

“Amapiano have something added to them ngeke.”

@EmotionVukeya said:

“It's a combination of amapiano and savanna, it's very dangerous.”

@Tabiso7794 said:

“This must be makoti's favorite song and she lives ryt next door.”

@Samkelo2494 said:

"You can take me right out of the ghetto but can't take the ghetto out of me."

@KulaniCool said:

“I don't know whether she's bidding farewell or introducing herself.”

"Can your husband fight": Local lady shows off makoti looks, SA reacts

Checking a previous article, Briefly News reported that South African social media sites are full to the brim with beautiful stunning young ladies who know just how to turn heads and break necks.

A beautiful young lady in her stunning makoti attire is one of them.

Taking to Twitter, the young lady with the handle, @MaSkhosi floored many of her followers after sharing a series of snaps of herself looking all sorts of wifey material in her many different traditionally stylish clothes.

"Say no more," she captioned the amazing thread.

Source: Briefly.co.za