“Dankbaar”: Peep Looking for Afrikaans Influencers Gets Hilarious Response

Social media users have no peace and that comes to the fore after one local asked his followers to help him with Afrikaans influencers

Kevin Khumalo asked his peeps to share any contacts they may have as he is looking for Afrikaans speakers

However, the response from his folks are nothing but hilarious and Briefly News selects a few funny ones

A local social media user is receiving funny reactions after urging his peeps to contact him should they know an Afrikaans social media influencer. The young man is now getting what he didn’t budget for and there are really funny comments.

Briefly News takes a look at the unique post that is seriously going viral and we also pen a few reactions out of this story. Some people are coming up with quotes from television adverts such as the one of Clientele Life.

Looking at the posts and the reaction from the account holder, Kevin Khumalo is left disappointed. At the same time, some folks are taking a few lines from the legendary music group, Trompies and the young man, @KevinKh_19 wrote on Twitter:

“Hey guys, I’m looking for Afrikaans speaking influencers who are active on Twitter. May you please send a direct message if interested.”

Kevin Khumalo is disappointed with the response from social media peeps. Image: @KevinKh_19/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@AmahleGobile_ said:

“Ek is baie dankbaar vir Clientile Life.”

@ReamMrumaDrive said:

Eit die blow van ons helmet Eit die dipte van ons hear.”

@_Ayabulela said:

“Goeienaand Kevin, ek is hier. Moenie verder soek nie.”

@_Impembelihle said:

“The comments here just reminded me of the day i logged on twitter after a looong break and found people’s dp’s & names eyi afrikaans and all tweets were in afrikaans. Funniest thing on twitter.”

@Mgazirocker said:

“My authi... Ek is tussen... ek is hier n daar and tussen. Hoekom jy lag my so? Hoekom jy my vrou? Hoekom jy lag my so? Hoekm jy lag my so?”

@Nyyezi said:

“Hallo Kevin. As jy nog steeds vir Afrikaans sprekers soek dan kan jy my ‘n DM stuur. Ek is hier en gereed om te werk.”

Source: Briefly.co.za