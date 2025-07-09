One South African lady shared her exam question in a now-viral TikTok post and stunned many people

The scholar was baffled and wanted to see what everyone else would have done if the paper was set for them

Social media users happily shared what they would have done and responded in a thread of over 1.1K comments

Things got quite hectic for one university scholar at school as she wrote one of her exam papers.

SA was stunned by a ridiculous exam question on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She was baffled by one of the easiest questions and was curious to see how others would have answered. The young lady took a picture of the confusing test and uploaded it to TikTok yesterday.

Mzansi was amazed too, but they were happy to answer the baffling question. They listed their answers in a thread of comments on the now-viral TikTok post.

Lady amazed by exam paper and asks SA for help

The young scholar on TikTok, Asakhanya, went viral on TikTok after sharing a baffling exam question. The youngsters garnered almost a million views in just 24 hours after asking what South Africans would have answered in the test.

The question worth three marks asked:

“Ask yourself a question and answer it.”

This section of the test baffled Asakhanya and made her head spin. She did not disclose her answer online and asked what her internet friends would have done in the situation.

The people of Mzansi were baffled too as none of them had encountered such. They wondered which school the scholar attended to which she answered:

“Top five universities.”

People did not believe that a university ranking in the top five would answer such a question.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by absurd exam question on TikTok

Social media users were happy to answer the baffling question and did so in a thread of comments:

@Dizo🇿🇦 shared:

“Me: What did you eat today? Answer: My name is breakfast.”

@Makuwamosa22 wrote:

“‘Do you have a father? No’.”

@Tšoanelo predicted the next question:

“Question two 2.1. Give yourself an answer and question it.”

@prettyAsa;) responded:

“How did you know? I explained why I did not study.”

@replicafragrances shared:

@Q: Why did Grace rub to use the phone. A: She was deleting evidence that she got dumped!”

@sinothando🧚‍♀️wondered:

“Why isn't anyone talking about the 47 mark question? If you don't know the answer then you are cooked?”

@LaNdzimandze 🌸 commented:

“Yho, I’d show off! I’d give them an answer worth 25 marks.”

@Lungisani Mjaji said:

“Boom, have a Master's degree.”

@Sheba🍒 made things simple:

“Are you hungry? Yes, I am.”

@Reggy_Wambo254🌸🎀 wrote:

“QUESTION: Did you study for this exam? ME: No, but I came with a pen and little faith and yes I can defend myself with vibes and personal experiences.”

@Nkululeko Hopewel945 pressed:

“Someone tell WITS we need this to be implemented fast!”

@🤰🏽😙 shared:

“And they will still mark it wrong as if they know what you asked yourself.”

